'A joyful experience' - Why Sunday roasts at this riverside venue are hard to resist
- Credit: Daniel Mason/Imogen Goult
A rainy day tried its utmost best to create a dampened mood, but thanks to a joyful experience at one of Ely’s riverside pleasures, our Sunday afternoon was very much lifted.
Smiling faces and a warm reception greeted me and my fiancée at The Cutter Inn, as we arrived through the March rain.
As the venue also boasts a bar, many pubgoers were sitting by as we made our way to the expansive dining area, where we were gifted a riverside view.
Efficiency seemed to be of the essence for staff, and waiting for food and drink orders was certainly something you would struggle to complain about.
Our faultless designated waitress was on hand to take our drinks order, followed by the all-important food, which did not fail to please.
On a wide-ranging menu, I chose to delve into the antipasti platter featuring Parma ham, salami, roasted duck and brie with grilled flatbread, costing £8.95.
My fiancée chose the Tamari soy marinated confit pork belly at £7.50, which also looked tempting.
Most Read
- 1 New homes will provide much-needed uplift to street, says developer
- 2 Ely and surrounding areas hit by power cut
- 3 Ian Huntley: Who is the Soham murderer and where is he now?
- 4 Ely by-election as councillor didn't attend any meetings for six months
- 5 Horse concerns motorists after invading busy stretch of A10
- 6 Planning permission secured for major global manufacturing facility
- 7 Neglected geese and goat rescued in Cambridgeshire
- 8 Arrests after men caught with drugs, weapons and £10k in cash
- 9 New village homes will ‘add to farm portfolio’, claims supplier
- 10 Channel 5 documentary looks at Soham murder case 20 years on
With the addition of sundried tomatoes, I could enjoy a satisfying taste thanks to a happily large portion ahead of what was sure to be a plentiful roast pork dinner.
Then, after a short period to digest what came before, we were served our main course, headlined by the Suffolk pork loin and roast beef.
An assortment of roast potatoes, carrots and parsnips provided the traditional flavours we came to enjoy, on top of extra gravy on request.
Wholesome to say the least, and at £15.95 and £17.95 each, the quality alone was worth it.
Had we not opted for a Sunday roast, there were various other dishes to try, from an Aubrey Allen chargrilled beef burger to wild linguine.
I was unable to take part in the third and final course, but having seen what was on offer such as a chocolate fudge brownie, it was hard to resist.
We decided to visit The Cutter after many months away, and came to the conclusion it was before the Covid-19 pandemic that we last dined here.
Judging by our latest outing, it is safe to say that will not be the last.
RATING: **** out of 5