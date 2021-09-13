Gallery

Published: 2:14 PM September 13, 2021 Updated: 2:26 PM September 13, 2021

The Swan on the River in Littleport is re-opening its BBQ and pizza restaurant this Friday (September 17) at 5pm. - Credit: Facebook / The Swan on the River

A 19th century East Cambridgeshire pub is to reopen its inside restaurant this Friday (September 17) with some new additions to the menu.

The Swan on the River in Littleport is re-opening its BBQ and pizza restaurant at 5pm after focusing on outside dining during the summer.

Swan BBQ and Pizza complements the existing pub and restaurant and is open from Wednesdays – Sundays with seating on the decking at the riverside.

Richard Oyarzabal, manager at the Swan on the River, said: “This re-opening will greatly enhance the local food scene.

“We opened the restaurant in May this year, but as summer approached, and with the effect Covid was having on the pub and restaurant trade, we decided to just focus on outdoor dining.

You may also want to watch:

“We were on track to opening last December, but ended up providing take-out through January to April.”

Swan BBQ and Pizza has added tacos to its menu. - Credit: The Swan on the River

Swan BBQ and Pizza has added a dirty burger to its menu, with macaroni cheese inside it. - Credit: The Swan on the River

The re-launch on Friday is being led by Fabian Macas Cuenca who joined the team as head chef in April this year.

Fabian has helped to develop the new menu.

For the restaurant’s re-opening weekend (September 17-19), visitors will be greeted with a 10 per cent discount off all food.

From Monday 20 – Thursday 23, guests will benefit from a two for one offer on all pizzas.

“As well as our delicious ribs and sourdough pizzas, we have added burgers, beef short rib and tacos to the menu,” said Richard.

“One of the burgers is called a dirty burger – it has macaroni cheese inside it!”

“We’re really excited for the re-launch.

Swan BBQ and Pizza complements The Swan on the River's existing pub and restaurant and is open from Wednesdays - Sundays. - Credit: The Swan on the River

Swan BBQ and Pizza has added a beef short rib dish to its menu. - Credit: The Swan on the River

Swan BBQ and Pizza will continue to serve its sourdough pizzas cooked in a woodfire pizza oven. - Credit: The Swan on the River

“We’ve got a proper American smoked BBQ, a charcoal oven and a woodfire pizza oven.

“There’s also an open kitchen meaning visitors can see their food being cooked right in front of them.”

The Swan on the River also accommodates for overnight stays.

It has five en-suite ground floor rooms on offer which have been constructed and furnished to a high standard.

All rooms have river views of the Great Ouse, king size beds and a private decking area.

To see opening times, the pub’s menu, to book a room, or to make your reservation, visit their website.