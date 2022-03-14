Sutton's second spring beer festival is returning to St Andrew's Church on March 18-19. - Credit: Archant / Christopher Sanderson

The annual Sutton spring beer festival is back and set to return for a second year on Friday (March 18).

Held in the 14th century at St Andrew’s Church, the festival was launched as a summer event in 2008 but proved so popular that a winter and spring day were added.

This year’s event runs from 6pm-11pm on Friday and 12pm-11pm on Saturday (March 19).

Entry to evening sessions is £3. Saturday’s family session from 12pm-5pm is free.

A spokesperson said: “Throughout the event, local beers, ciders and gins will be available and homemade hot food will also be on sale during each evening.

“There will be live music entertainment provided by bands on both evenings from 8pm, with Krusty Whiskas and The Casuals scheduled to perform.”

All profits from the festival will go to St Andrew’s Church.

Over the last few years, the summer, winter and spring festivals have raised around £26,000, and organisers are hoping to build that once again this year.

For more information visit Sutton Beer Festival’s Facebook page.