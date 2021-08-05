Published: 11:24 AM August 5, 2021

Holiday Inn at Impington is coming out of lockdown with some innovation improvements to take it forward. - Credit: Holiday Inn

The Holiday Inn at Impington, Cambridge has unveiled a £1million refurbishment to showcase a new open lobby concept on the ground floor.

The hotel believes it will “revolutionise the way guests live and interact” whilst there.

The traditionally separate zones of a reception, lobby, bar, lounge, restaurant and business centre have been merged into one cohesive ‘open lobby’ space.

Key features include free high-speed Wi-Fi, a ‘To Go’ Café where food and drinks are available 24/7 and a versatile dining space with a range of seating from booths to high and low tables.

There is also a living-room style media lounge with comfy seating, games, magazines and TV and an E-Bar where guests can plug-in with lots of power points, a wireless printer and more.

General manager Robin Hutton said: “I’m confident the open lobby will become a new hotspot for local Cambridge residents and networking groups to meet up, or just drop in for a Starbucks coffee at our new round-the-clock café.”











