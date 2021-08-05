£1m upgrade to revolutionise way hotel guests ‘interact’
- Credit: Holiday Inn
The Holiday Inn at Impington, Cambridge has unveiled a £1million refurbishment to showcase a new open lobby concept on the ground floor.
The hotel believes it will “revolutionise the way guests live and interact” whilst there.
The traditionally separate zones of a reception, lobby, bar, lounge, restaurant and business centre have been merged into one cohesive ‘open lobby’ space.
Key features include free high-speed Wi-Fi, a ‘To Go’ Café where food and drinks are available 24/7 and a versatile dining space with a range of seating from booths to high and low tables.
There is also a living-room style media lounge with comfy seating, games, magazines and TV and an E-Bar where guests can plug-in with lots of power points, a wireless printer and more.
You may also want to watch:
General manager Robin Hutton said: “I’m confident the open lobby will become a new hotspot for local Cambridge residents and networking groups to meet up, or just drop in for a Starbucks coffee at our new round-the-clock café.”
Most Read
- 1 20 travelling families park illegally at rugby club
- 2 Club shuts its doors after illegal encampment spotted
- 3 Councillors praised for 'tireless' illegal encampment work
- 4 White van driver sought after Passat overturns
- 5 Glamping site granted drinks licence despite neighbours' protests
- 6 Former deputy mayor wants to move Newmarket to Cambridgeshire
- 7 30 firefighters tackle A14 lorry blaze
- 8 Annual classic car show returns to Ely
- 9 Book tickets for brewery’s summer jazz party
- 10 East Cambs could be getting five new walking routes