£1m upgrade to revolutionise way hotel guests ‘interact’  

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 11:24 AM August 5, 2021   
Holiday Inn at Impington is coming out of lockdown with some innovation  

Holiday Inn at Impington is coming out of lockdown with some innovation improvements to take it forward.

The Holiday Inn at Impington, Cambridge has unveiled a £1million refurbishment to showcase a new open lobby concept on the ground floor.  

The hotel believes it will “revolutionise the way guests live and interact” whilst there. 

The traditionally separate zones of a reception, lobby, bar, lounge, restaurant and business centre have been merged into one cohesive ‘open lobby’ space. 

Holiday Inn at Impington is coming out of lockdown with some innovation improvements to take it forward.  

Holiday Inn at Impington is coming out of lockdown with some innovation improvements to take it forward. - Credit: Holiday Inn

Key features include free high-speed Wi-Fi, a ‘To Go’ Café where food and drinks are available 24/7 and a versatile dining space with a range of seating from booths to high and low tables. 

There is also a living-room style media lounge with comfy seating, games, magazines and TV and an E-Bar where guests can plug-in with lots of power points, a wireless printer and more. 

Holiday Inn at Impington is coming out of lockdown with some innovation improvements to take it forward.  

Holiday Inn at Impington is coming out of lockdown with some innovation improvements to take it forward. - Credit: Holiday Inn

General manager Robin Hutton said: “I’m confident the open lobby will become a new hotspot for local Cambridge residents and networking groups to meet up, or just drop in for a Starbucks coffee at our new round-the-clock café.” 




