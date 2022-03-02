News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Things to do >

Sainsbury's cafe escapes closure threat

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 6:00 AM March 2, 2022
Sainsbury's cafe in Ely to remain but many others though will close 

Sainsbury's cafe in Ely to remain but others though will close - Credit: Archant

The café inside Sainsbury’s Ely store is not among those threatened with closure.  

The store announced that the store is one of those which will keep its existing café.  

But Sainsbury’s is undergoing radical change across many stores with the closure of 200 cafes in stores across the country. 

"Around 2,000 colleagues are likely to be impacted because of the changes,” said a company spokesperson. 

“Colleagues affected will be prioritised for vacant roles in Sainsbury’s stores and will be encouraged to explore alternative roles within the wider business.” 

Many stores will opt for a new eat-in, takeaway and home delivery food and drink offer.  

The move follows a successful trial of a new food hall format called The Restaurant Hub at its Selly Oak store in Birmingham. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Police close A142 Soham bypass after ‘hellish’ crash in Cambridgeshire
  2. 2 Man suffers serious injuries and two are cut from three-vehicle A142 crash
  3. 3 Cambs man stabbed mum, 70, to death after struggling to care for her
  1. 4 Four streets in Cambridgeshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery
  2. 5 Driver who killed 10-year-old in horror Bishop’s Stortford crash is jailed
  3. 6 Ice skater dreamed of bringing bandy to the Fens
  4. 7 Council lifts need to pre-book your trip to recycling centre
  5. 8 Meeting to be held as community plans to buy their village pub
  6. 9 Caravan site boss ordered to pay £4,600 for renting sub standard homes
  7. 10 Van driver, 67, arrested after Cambs motorist, 26, killed in A45 crash

Ely is one of 67 Sainsbury’s cafes to remain open whilst the company “reviews rollout plans”.  

Sainsbury’s also announced plans to close less popular hot food counters in 34 stores and simplify the way it runs its bakeries in 54 stores.  

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s Chief Executive Officer said it was a “difficult decision to close 200 of our cafes next month”.  

He accepted it would mean an “unsettling time for our colleague but we must keep adapting our business to make sure we are offering customers the best possible food and drink at affordable prices”. 




Food and Drink
Ely News

Don't Miss

There was a robbery at One Stop in Sutton High Street last night.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Police cordon off high street One Stop shop in Sutton after robbery

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a serious collision on the A142 near Ely

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters and air ambulance rush to serious collision near Ely

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The A10 Ely Road, Stretham will be closed both ways to all vehicles between February 28- March 6.

Cambridgeshire Highways

Week-long closure for stretch of A10 in east Cambridgeshire

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Three vehicles were involved in a crash on the A142 at Soham this morning (Thursday February 24).

Cambs Live News

Three-vehicle crash on A142 at Soham

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon