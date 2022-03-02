Sainsbury's cafe in Ely to remain but others though will close - Credit: Archant

The café inside Sainsbury’s Ely store is not among those threatened with closure.

The store announced that the store is one of those which will keep its existing café.

But Sainsbury’s is undergoing radical change across many stores with the closure of 200 cafes in stores across the country.

"Around 2,000 colleagues are likely to be impacted because of the changes,” said a company spokesperson.

“Colleagues affected will be prioritised for vacant roles in Sainsbury’s stores and will be encouraged to explore alternative roles within the wider business.”

Many stores will opt for a new eat-in, takeaway and home delivery food and drink offer.

The move follows a successful trial of a new food hall format called The Restaurant Hub at its Selly Oak store in Birmingham.

Ely is one of 67 Sainsbury’s cafes to remain open whilst the company “reviews rollout plans”.

Sainsbury’s also announced plans to close less popular hot food counters in 34 stores and simplify the way it runs its bakeries in 54 stores.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s Chief Executive Officer said it was a “difficult decision to close 200 of our cafes next month”.

He accepted it would mean an “unsettling time for our colleague but we must keep adapting our business to make sure we are offering customers the best possible food and drink at affordable prices”.











