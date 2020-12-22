Published: 4:36 PM December 22, 2020

Diners at the Maids Head, Wicken, can now enjoy outside dining in a heated marquee. It is #Covidsafe and open for business as an alternative to main restaurant. - Credit: Archant

Customers enjoying a night out in East Cambridgeshire can now choose to do so in the heated marquee at a pub/restaurant.

The Maids Head at Wicken opened at the weekend for what they described as a “lovely #CovidSafe first evening”.

The pub said health officers from East Cambs District Council offered them reassurance that they had met the standard.

“A visit from East Cambs EHO to make sure we were preparing everything within the new guidelines for outdoor spaces and mixed households which indeed we are,” said a post on the pub’s Facebook page.

“A surprise visit from Cambs Police too as they'd had reports of ‘illegal parties and loud music’ none of which were the case! No music and the police were very happy with how our guests were socially distanced & behaving in a COVID-19 safe manner.”

You may also want to watch:

The team of Calvin, Luke and Scotty who run the pub added: “We are, and will always have our guests and staff safety paramount.

“We are working with all local authorities to make sure that all the guidance and legislation is adhered to.”

Customers looking to reserve a table in the outdoor marquee “to meet someone from outside your own household then please get in touch, it's an outdoor space, it is heated.

“But we recommend wearing your Christmas jumpers or an extra layer to keep yourselves comfortable.”

Contact: 01353 720727