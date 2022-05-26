Gallery

Letizia Cavallo (pictured), who is originally from Italy, opened Italian restaurant La Strega in Main Street on April 5. The food includes traditional meat free homestyle Italian food with lots of gluten free options available. - Credit: Daniele Grasso Photography

A woman who opened a restaurant last month in Littleport says it has been ‘very rewarding’ so far.

Letizia Cavallo, who is originally from Italy, opened Italian restaurant La Strega in Main Street on April 5 and says she’s been “overwhelmed” with the support she’s received so far.

“I’ve never done anything like this before so I literally started with nothing,” she said.

“I had to sort out all the business plans, paperwork and change of use, research for funding and licencing, but it’s all been worth it.”

La Strega offers traditional meat free homestyle Italian food with lots of gluten free options.

Food has always been a part of Letizia’s life, especially through her Sicilian grandmother, Nonna.

“Nonna was the best cook, there was nothing she couldn’t do; every single meal was a feast made of at least two courses,” said Letizia.

“The Sicilian tradition was strong and she passed it on to me, she taught me everything I know.”

Letizia started working in catering for show business, touring Italy and Europe but after a couple of years, she left her home country and moved to London.

She says her life changed a lot since moving to the UK 18 years ago, but she missed working in hospitality, so after having children and moving to Littleport, she decided to start a stall at Ely Market.

“The market was hard work. I was doing everything by myself, but it turned out to be a success and the community loved it,” she said.

“When I saw a vacant shop in Littleport, I decided it was going to be mine!”

Letizia says in the early stages of preparing the restaurant she had a lot of encouragement from her mum and auntie, as well as her partner and the community of Littleport.

Since opening, she has employed several staff and has changed her opening hours to cope with the demand.

“My amazing staff and the community have just been so amazingly supportive,” she said.

“It’s a 24-hour job, but I’m so glad I believed in myself and did it.”

“It’s only the beginning for La Strega and, at this stage, I’m still very much trying to recover the funds I’ve invested, but it promises very well!”

