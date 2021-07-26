Have a BREW-TIFUL day says the pub with a giant tea cup outside
- Credit: Sidney Imafidon
He’s best known in Wisbech for restoring historic Ely House – so where better than a trip to the City of Ely for councillor and public Sidney Imafidon.
And a selfie with his daughter in front of the iconic giant tea cup outside the High Flyer proved just the ticket.
Cllr Imafidon visited Ely and enjoyed watching the finishing touches put to the eight-foot-high tankard that appeared outside the pub in June.
The High Flyer re-opens in August and the iconic designs have been created by artist Neil Arms.
And the work seems to have won over residents, some of whom described it as a monstrosity and an eyesore when it was first erected.
The Alice in Wonderland theme tea cup – bought by the pub owners on E-bay – looks to become a permanent feature of the Newnham Street pub.
The pub’s owners are loving it.
“After the last year we wanted to add something inspirational to make sure you all have a BREW-TIFUL day,” they chirped.