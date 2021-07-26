Published: 10:51 AM July 26, 2021

Cllr Sidney Imafidon visited Ely and enjoyed watching the finishing touches put to the eight-foot-high tankard that appeared outside the pub in June. - Credit: Sidney Imafidon

He’s best known in Wisbech for restoring historic Ely House – so where better than a trip to the City of Ely for councillor and public Sidney Imafidon.

And a selfie with his daughter in front of the iconic giant tea cup outside the High Flyer proved just the ticket.

The High Flyer re-opens in August and the iconic designs have been created by artist Neil Arms.





The Alice in Wonderland theme tea cup – bought by the pub owners on E-bay – looks to become a permanent feature of the Newnham Street, Ely pub - Credit: Sidney Imafidon

And the work seems to have won over residents, some of whom described it as a monstrosity and an eyesore when it was first erected.

The Alice in Wonderland theme tea cup – bought by the pub owners on E-bay – looks to become a permanent feature of the Newnham Street pub.

The pub’s owners are loving it.

“After the last year we wanted to add something inspirational to make sure you all have a BREW-TIFUL day,” they chirped.