‘We’re really excited’ - Ely Markets launches new ‘Foodie Friday’ event

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 AM April 3, 2022
Ely Markets' 'Foodie Friday' launch event on April 15 will include food such as Greek gyros, wood-fired pizza and salads.

Ely Markets' 'Foodie Friday' launch event on April 15 will include food such as Greek gyros, wood-fired pizza and salads.

Ely Markets are launching a new food event this month giving visitors the opportunity to try out a vibrant selection of street food from vans and stalls. 

With a special launch event on April 15, 'Foodie Friday' will become a regular event in the city on the last Friday of every month during the summer season.

Running from 5pm-8pm, it will feature live music as well as a covered seating area with tables and chairs allowing individuals to visit after work and meet friends and family. 

'Foodie Friday' will feature wood-fire pizza from Gino's Pizza (pictured)

'Foodie Friday' will feature wood-fire pizza from Gino's Pizza (pictured)

Julia Davis, of Ely Markets, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching our new ‘Foodie Friday’ event in time for Easter. 

“People already love the street food at our markets and there’s a real buzz on social media about our new event.” 

From Greek gyros, wood-fired pizza and Thai noodles to vegan mezze boxes and salad, there's something for everyone to try at 'Foodie Friday'.

'Foodie Friday' will feature Samu kitchen salad (pictured).

'Foodie Friday' will feature Samu kitchen salad (pictured).

Italian wine from Ely Wine and refreshments from Silver Oak Coffee and the Lemon Tree Deli will also be on offer. 

Following the launch event, the next 'Foodie Friday' is scheduled for April 29.

For more information, follow @elymarkets on social media. 

'Foodie Friday' will feature Uncle Paul's Greek food (pictured).

'Foodie Friday' will feature Uncle Paul's Greek food (pictured).

'Foodie Friday' will feature wood-fired pizza from Gino's pizza (pictured).

'Foodie Friday' will feature wood-fired pizza from Gino's pizza (pictured).

'Foodie Friday' will feature Uncle Paul's Greek food (pictured).

'Foodie Friday' will feature Uncle Paul's Greek food (pictured). - Credit: Ely Markets


