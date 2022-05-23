The new restaurant will be located on the site of the old Frankie & Bennie's, in Ely Leisure Village. - Credit: Google Maps

A new Mexican restaurant is set to open in Ely Leisure Village, on the site of the old Frankie & Benny's.

The venue, named El Guaca, will serve a variety of Mexican and street food dishes.

El Guaca say that the restaurant will open in July, but they cannot give a more specific date.

El Guaca's website states: "Our culture is about giving our customers an exciting, memorable and enjoyable experience.

"Whatever your reason for coming to El Guaca, we are here to make it a great one!"

The chain was founded in Maldon, Essex, in 2012 and already has branches in Newmarket, Clacton-on-Sea, Maldon and Colchester.

Each of the organisations restaurants boasts "the same vibrant menu and enticing cocktails".

In 2019, The Restaurant Group - who owns Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito - announced it is looking to shut half of its sites.

The group, which also owns Wagamama and Coast to Coast, said it had more than 100 sites earmarked for closure already.

Restaurants in Ely and Wisbech closed for good in 2019.