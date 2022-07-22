Why this Mexican restaurant will leave you with 'smile on your face'
One staff member told me that El Guaca in Ely has been busy every day since it opened just two weeks ago.
From our experience, it is no surprise that the Mexican restaurant is already doing well.
My fiancée and I were warmly greeted on arrival at the restaurant, which opened on July 7 on the Ely Leisure Village off Downham Road.
Almost immediately we were directed to our table on Thursday, July 21, situated amongst a mix of couples, friends and families as the ambience intensified.
Mexican-themed music made you feel like you were transported to Central America, while the décor included native artwork across the walls.
But after a swift drinks order, the time efficiency during waiting times was something that would follow throughout the meal.
We opted for a starter of two large southwest spring rolls to share, consisting of chipotle Mexican chicken with peppers and jack cheese in a deep-fried tortilla.
Topped with guacamole, the dish was a plentiful amount to manage and at £7, it provided a glimpse of the intense spice that was to come.
At first, I struggled to decide a main course amid a wide-ranging menu, but I followed the chipotle theme of having an enchilada filled with spicy chicken accompanied with seasoned fries.
The portion size at £13.50 may look small, but on top of melted jack cheese, poblano chilli peppers and a bed of Mexican rice, the hot flavours were quickly filling my appetite.
A half-pint of Mahou Spanish premium lager, costing £3.30, was a refreshing tonic to a satisfyingly spicy course.
My fiancée chose the sizzling fajita filled with tender duck breast slices, one of several fillings to choose from alongside sautéed peppers, sour cream amongst other sauces priced at £18.
After lengthy consideration, we both opted for a dessert in the form of bunuelos, which are fried dough balls mixed with cinnamon sugar, dulce de leche and chocolate fudge sauce, at £6.
Each dough ball was not too thick in texture, and with added sweetness, this was a near-perfect way to round off a fulfilling evening.
Staff were efficient, friendly and jovial, with some colleagues even performing a short dance with one another.
This, alongside the high quality of food and service, assures that if you visit El Guaca, you will struggle to leave without a smile on your face.
RATING: **** out of 5
If there is a café, bar or restaurant you would like us to visit, let us know - email Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk with more details.