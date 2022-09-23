News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Why grill and wine bar is one of Ely's 'most desirable places'

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:37 PM September 23, 2022
What's inside The Cromwell Grill & Wine Bar Ely

Three months since it opened, we paid a visit to The Cromwell Grill & Wine Bar in Ely. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Three months since it opened, The Cromwell Grill & Wine Bar is settling into Ely life and a place I have wanted to experiment for some time. 

In July, director David Toulson-Burke said he wanted The Cromwell to become “established as a quality venue”, and from our experience, it has the makings of just that. 

My fiancée and I arrived at the venue on Forehill on September 15, we were greeted by the presence of a renovated cocktail bar before being directed to our table. 

The Cromwell Grill & Wine Bar in Ely

The Cromwell Grill & Wine Bar on Forehill, Ely opened in June. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Only about three to four tables were taken, in contrast with my predictions for a Thursday night. 

Inside the main dining area boasted artwork of Ely Cathedral, ensuring the décor was fitting to the city’s character. 

Mr Toulson-Burke told me to delay our visit as a new menu was being designed, which was wide-ranging, but it did not include a chance to speak to a wine connoisseur ahead of our food order. 

And following a short taster session (and advice), I opted for 125ml of the dry but soothing 2020 Malbec Kaiken Clasico at £5.50. 

Inside Cromwell Grill & Wine Bar Ely

Before our main courses were served, I was able to try two different wines which were delivered to our table. - Credit: Daniel Mason

This accompanied a main course of a 10oz sirloin steak, served with chips, a surprise giant mushroom and lettuce mayo from the menu’s grill section. 

I went with the chef’s ‘medium rare’ recommendation at £21.95, which albeit not thoroughly tender, was easy to eat. 

My fiancée chose a kitchen dish in the form of chicken Caesar salad, including anchovy and smoked bacon at £14.95, which was neatly presented. 

Inside The Cromwell Grill & Wine Bar Ely

Although a 10oz sirloin steak (pictured) was not thoroughly tender, it was still enjoyable to eat. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Both dishes seemed worth its price tag, and the desserts did not disappoint either. 

I went for the Cromwell cheesecake at £6.95; a satisfying ending to the main meal. 

As for my fiancée, she tried the sweet artisan fruit crumble with Creme Anglaise custard at £5.95. 

Inside The Cromwell Grill & Wine Bar Ely

I opted for the Cromwell cheesecake dessert at £6.95, which provided a fitting conclusion to our meal. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Staff were friendly, on hand for any food or wine-related questions and the time between orders was short. 

The Cromwell Grill & Wine Bar’s slick appearance, topped with a high-quality service, makes this venue perhaps one of Ely’s most desirable places to try. 

RATING: **** out of 5 

If there is a café, bar or restaurant you would like us to visit, let us know - email Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk with more details.   

