Why grill and wine bar is one of Ely's 'most desirable places'
- Credit: Daniel Mason
Three months since it opened, The Cromwell Grill & Wine Bar is settling into Ely life and a place I have wanted to experiment for some time.
In July, director David Toulson-Burke said he wanted The Cromwell to become “established as a quality venue”, and from our experience, it has the makings of just that.
My fiancée and I arrived at the venue on Forehill on September 15, we were greeted by the presence of a renovated cocktail bar before being directed to our table.
Only about three to four tables were taken, in contrast with my predictions for a Thursday night.
Inside the main dining area boasted artwork of Ely Cathedral, ensuring the décor was fitting to the city’s character.
Mr Toulson-Burke told me to delay our visit as a new menu was being designed, which was wide-ranging, but it did not include a chance to speak to a wine connoisseur ahead of our food order.
And following a short taster session (and advice), I opted for 125ml of the dry but soothing 2020 Malbec Kaiken Clasico at £5.50.
This accompanied a main course of a 10oz sirloin steak, served with chips, a surprise giant mushroom and lettuce mayo from the menu’s grill section.
Most Read
- 1 Woman in life-threatening condition after village lorry crash
- 2 'Smile on their face' matters for new girls' coach
- 3 Emergency services called as cars collided on road between Chatteris and Mepal
- 4 Stagecoach cuts will have 'detrimental impact' on county, says MP
- 5 MPs pile pressure on prime minister Liz Truss over £450m railway junction
- 6 Couple left fearful after £65,000 motorhome theft
- 7 Local artist presenting solo exhibition inspired by East Anglian landscapes
- 8 Martin Lewis issues meter reading warning ahead of energy price hike
- 9 Petition launched against cancellation of two Stagecoach bus services
- 10 New eco-primary academy school proposed in Cambridgeshire
I went with the chef’s ‘medium rare’ recommendation at £21.95, which albeit not thoroughly tender, was easy to eat.
My fiancée chose a kitchen dish in the form of chicken Caesar salad, including anchovy and smoked bacon at £14.95, which was neatly presented.
Both dishes seemed worth its price tag, and the desserts did not disappoint either.
I went for the Cromwell cheesecake at £6.95; a satisfying ending to the main meal.
As for my fiancée, she tried the sweet artisan fruit crumble with Creme Anglaise custard at £5.95.
Staff were friendly, on hand for any food or wine-related questions and the time between orders was short.
The Cromwell Grill & Wine Bar’s slick appearance, topped with a high-quality service, makes this venue perhaps one of Ely’s most desirable places to try.
RATING: **** out of 5
If there is a café, bar or restaurant you would like us to visit, let us know - email Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk with more details.