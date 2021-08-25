Published: 3:00 PM August 25, 2021 Updated: 3:09 PM August 25, 2021

Succulent meat and crispy potatoes. Fluffy Yorkshire puds and rustic roast veg. Thick, rich gravy to drip over it all. Is it too much to ask?

These Cambridgeshire pubs and restaurants are sure to satisfy your Sunday appetite for a superb roast dinner.

The Anchor Inn, Burwell

More pub classics and seasonal favourites are waiting for you by the cosy log fires of the Anchor Inn.

Uncompromising on their commitment to serving fresh, locally sourced British food, The Telegraph gave the food and drink at the Anchor a 9/10 rating.

They praised the “modern renditions of meat, potatoes and veg, perfectly cooked and artistically presented.”

They also do an excellent Sunday Roast.

In fact, their sharer roast platter became something of an internet sensation back in October of last year when a Twitter post heaping praise on the platter garnered over 21,000 likes.

Dog in a Doublet, Whittlesey

A recently renovated 16th century building, Dog in a Doublet serves fresh and local British pub food as well as being a deli, a bed & breakfast, and a campsite rolled into one.

This Whittlesey gastro pub with a difference also promises a “Sunday Roast to remember.”

The Sunday Table roast meats are cooked in front of hot coals, prepared this way to emulate the way roasts of Olde England were cooked.

You’ve got the choice between beef, turkey, pork, gammon and lamb to go with goose fat roast potatoes and all the trimmings.

The White Pheasant, Fordham

Sundays at The White Pheasant mean roast dinner heaven.

They have a mouthwatering sharer roast which includes three meats to share along with sage and onion stuffing, smoked cauliflower cheese potatoes, Yorkshire puddings, vegetables and a rich red wine gravy.

Boasting excellent food and drink, sublime service and beautiful countryside surroundings, The White Pheasant has not forged its excellent reputation without good cause.

B&R Restaurant, March

Formerly the Plate & Porter, B&R dining transformed this well-located restaurant into a cross between fine dining experience and comforting town eatery.

Contemporary furnishings blend seamlessly with the homely oak flooring, while the menu offers innovative twists on classic cuisine as well as, of course, a quality Sunday Roast.

Wash it down with wine from local merchants Matthew Clark and their varied wine list to ensure you have a Sunday dinner to remember.

The Red Lion, Grantchester

What better way to reward yourself after the pleasant walk through Grantchester meadows than with a slap-up Sunday roast in this country pub.

With several warmly decorated dining rooms and a spacious garden, you’ll be able to select exactly the dining experience you imagined during the final stretch of your Sunday afternoon stroll.

Your options are stunning roast beef, juicy roast pork or vegan wellington.

The Petersfield, Cambridge

This is a highly-rated Sunday roast in Cambridge for value and quality.

The 28-day aged sirloin of beef, half roast chicken with sage & onion stuffing, or pork belly come with well reviewed garlic & rosemary roast potatoes.

They also come with roasted maple glazed carrots and parsnips, red cabbage and yorkies.

All this at an atmospheric pub in the middle of town.

The Golden Pheasant, Etton

Pub owners Kirstene and Johnno, self-described social animals, have made The Golden Pheasant the ideal place to enjoy either a quick beer or a homely Sunday roast.

Choose between beef or lamb and enjoy the wonderfully friendly environment in which to enjoy your meal.

They have recently introduced a new soul lounge for over 21s only, playing relaxing soul music for drinks between 1-7pm on Sunday.

Perfect if you want to extend your time with friends or family across the afternoon and into the evening.