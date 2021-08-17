Published: 3:53 PM August 17, 2021 Updated: 4:24 PM August 17, 2021

Cooks Family Vintage Tea Room in March is one of the best places to enjoy afternoon tea in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: THE EXCHANGE MARCH

“Under certain circumstances, there are few hours in life more agreeable than the hour dedicated to the ceremony known as afternoon tea".

Those are the words of Henry James and they still ring true to this day.

Summer might be slowly slipping away but, before we hunker down for another British winter, be sure to enjoy one of this country’s most savoured traditions by indulging in heartwarming brews and finger foods from one of Cambridgeshire's afternoon tea hotspots.

The Old Hall, Ely

The Old Hall in Ely offers one of the best afternoon teas in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: THE OLD HALL ELY

Enjoy a traditional afternoon tea in a stunning setting by visiting The Old Hall in Ely.

Combining delectable pattiseries, scones and sandwiches with a picturesque location, this is perfect for couples or friends looking to celebrate a special occasion.

You may also want to watch:

You'll have to be quick, though, as advanced bookings are already being taken for the rest of this month and all of Septmber.

Cooks Family Vintage Tea Room, March

Cooks Family Vintage Tea Room in March is one of the best places to enjoy afternoon tea in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: THE EXCHANGE MARCH

Cooks is decorated with vintage 1940s furniture to ensure your afternoon tea is a classy affair.

As its name suggests, Cooks is a family-run business focused on fostering a welcoming atmosphere as well as delicious cream teas.

Cooks Family Vintage Tearoom in March is one of the best places to enjoy afternoon tea in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: COOKS TEAROOM

Along with traditional afternoon tea, and in keeping with the 1940s theme, you will also find spotted dick, jam roly poly and apple pie on the menu to transport you back to wartime Britain.

Peacock’s Tearoom, Ely

Peacock's Tearoom in Ely is one of the best places to enjoy afternoon tea in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: PEACOCK'S TEAROOM ELY

From George and Rachel Peacock comes another family run business.

Peacocks offers its customers views of the River Great Ouse as they enjoy their quintessentially English afternoon tea.

Peacock's Tearoom in Ely is one of the best places to enjoy afternoon tea in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: PEACOCK'S

Quaint, mismatched tea cups and saucers, impeccable cakes including lemon and lavender, sandwiches and light lunches await the guests at Peacocks, which is also a B&B.

This popular waterside tea room was in The Times’ Top 5 places to take tea in 2013, and has a wide variety of quality teas for you to try (if you haven’t already by now).

Nana’s, Chatteris

Nana's Tea Room in Chatteris offers afternoon tea to take away. - Credit: NANA'S TEA ROOM

Having opened in October last year, Nana’s has been a hit with the Chatteris locals.

The name comes from the grandmother of sisters Abby and Lisa, co-runners of the tea rooms, who sadly passed away last August.

Nana?s Tea Rooms, run by Abby Harvey, Lisa Fell and Jenny Izzard, have already been inundated with customers since opening in October. Picture: IAN CARTER - Credit: Archant

The family feeling is therefore an integral part of the Nana’s experience, which took over from the Hatter’s tea rooms which was forced to close following their struggles through the pandemic.

Their selection of sweet and savoury treats and teas elevates them above the status of cafe to intimate afternoon tea destination.

The Exchange, March

The Exchange in March is one of the best places to enjoy afternoon tea in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: THE EXCHANGE MARCH

Along with the classic afternoon tea, The Exchange provides gluten-free, vegan, deluxe and children’s options to satisfy every need.

You’ll be able to enjoy your selection of finger sandwiches, cheese straws and scones from within this mainstay in March’s marketplace since the 1800s.

This tea parlour also offers over 40 different teas served using filtered water and served with their very own timer so as to ensure your complete control over your cuppa’s brewing time.

Worzals, Wisbech

Worzals in Wisbech is one of the best places to enjoy afternoon tea in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: WORZALS

For a sumptuous afternoon tea to takeaway, Worzals Afternoon Tea for Two offers all of the traditional components of this wonderful English tradition in one price for you and one other to share at home.

Enjoy this selection of sandwiches, cheese straws, sausage rolls, scotch eggs, quiche, scones, eclairs, Millionaire’s shortbread and chocolate brownies all for £30.

An award winning Farm Shop, Garden Centre and Restaurant, Worzals are focused on quality when it comes to their food using the local produce our area has to offer.

They were established in 2011 by the Curson family who have lived in the local area all their lives and have strong roots in the agricultural industry as growers of produce for supply to UK supermarkets and wholesalers.

The University Arms, Cambridge

Parker's Tavern at The University Arms in Cambridge is one of the best places to enjoy afternoon tea in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: UNIVERSITY ARMS

Afternoon tea at Parker’s Tavern, The University Arms Hotel’s “quintessentially English brasserie”, dedicates itself to Cambridge’s literary history.

Offering a luxurious afternoon tea in one of Cambridge’s most extravagant establishments, the enjoyment of this selection of savouries and cakes is enhanced by the University Arms’ celebration of the city’s rich academic tradition in the form of the surrounding bookshelves and antiques.

The menu includes Grantchester cure smoked salmon and chive creme fraiche, crayfish and dill in pasty boats, and rhubarb and custard cheesecake.

The Granary Tea Room Cafe, Helpston Heath, Peterborough

The Granary Tea Room Cafe in Helpston Heath, Peterborough is among the best afternoon tea hotspots in the local area. - Credit: THE GRANARY TEA ROOM

Another country location to enjoy afternoon tea, The Granary boasts an outdoor seating area under its marquee.

This means that dogs are welcome if you choose to bring them to enjoy the fabulous surrounding countryside.

“At half past three everything stops for tea” is the motto emblazoned on their menu, and quite right too.

They are only taking bookings at the moment for their farmers’ afternoon tea (made up of handmade pork pie, Granary quiche, cake and scones and sandwiches) and their smaller cream tea.