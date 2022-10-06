The annual fireworks night is back after two years of absence the Ely Community Events Team is happy to announce.

On Saturday, November 5, the show returns to Cherry Hill, Ely with the Guy competition, attractions, fairground rides and food vans from local suppliers.

This year food has been improved upon, with an increased and excellent range of food available including Grab a Burger, Gino’s Piza, Cambridge Somoza and Mediterranean Falafel.

Primary schools and under-11's youth groups can enter the competition with a chance to win a £100 cash prize. £25 donated to every organisation which enters.

The event opens at 4.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and the full display will start at 7pm.

Advance adult tickets are £8, £4 for children and £20 for a family ticket; two adults and two children. Under-5s get in free. On the door tickets £10 per adult, £5 per child.

Tickets are available from Ely Tourist Information Centre, Hive Leisure Centre, Ely Fudge Company, Toppings Bookshop, Atrium Fitness, Littleport Bargain Centre and Soham Books.

Due to the demand for the event the ECET is advising that you should buy the cheaper advance tickets if you plan on attending.

As well as advising that if you plan on buying tickets at the gate to come as early as possible as the event is subject to capacity so there will be limited entry for non-advanced ticket holders.

All money raised will be distributed to local charities and good causes soon after the night of the event.

The event this year has been sponsored by Cambridge Commodities Limited, the ECET are “extremely grateful for their valued support”.

Ely mayor Richard Morgan and BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, who were most recently seen in the city on October 4 hosting a launch event for the Ely Tourist Information Centre, will also be at Cherry Hill attending the display.

To stay up to date between now and November 5 on all information, updates and how to get involved in the Guy competition, check out the ECET Facebook page: facebook.com/FireworksEly