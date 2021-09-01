Published: 1:01 PM September 1, 2021 Updated: 1:09 PM September 1, 2021

Help The Stained Glass Museum and Babylon ARTS make Ely Window Wanderland 2021 even bigger and better than last year. - Credit: BABYLON ARTS

Ely residents are being encouraged to once again transform the city's streets by making an illuminated window display after 140 homes and businesses joined in last year.

Following the success of Ely’s first Window Wanderland, which was held in October 2020, The Stained Glass Museum and Babylon ARTS have teamed up again to organise a second event.

Feedback from last year’s event was fantastic, said Babylon ARTS, adding that it was enjoyed by all ages, and that there was an overwhelming response that it should become an annual event.

This year, Ely’s Window Wanderland will take place over three evenings - Friday 22, Saturday 23, and Sunday 24 October.

"Everyone is encouraged to get involved by illuminating their street-facing windows between 6pm and 9pm, creating an after-dark walking trail of glowing windows," said one of the organisers.

Jasmine Allen, director and curator at the Stained Glass Museum, said: “We were so impressed by the amazing creativity of the window displays the people of Ely created for last year’s event.

"We would love to get even more people involved in this year’s event.

"Taking part is free and last year’s event was so enjoyable for children and adults alike!”

People can use the street-facing windows of their home, business, school, nursery, car, shop, or even their door, or front garden.

A map showing the locations of illuminated window displays is then created to form an after-dark walking trail and community event, transforming local streets into galleries.

Claire Somerville, chief executive of Babylon ARTS, added: “If you’re wondering what to make, it can be as simple or as spectacular as you like, as long as it’s family-friendly.

"You can use silhouettes, carefully-crafted tissue paper or tracing paper images, make a sign, handprints, or a projector.

"We are especially encouraging participants to use recycled or eco-friendly materials this year.”

If you’re planning on transforming a window for Ely Window Wanderland, sign up via the Window Wanderland event page so that organisers can create a map of participants on their website.

Any questions should be sent to: Elywindowwanderland@gmail.com

For ideas and inspiration have a look at Ely’s Window Wanderland 2020 gallery via the Window Wanderland website.

For tips go online.