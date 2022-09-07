Ely Museum is marking its first anniversary in the 'new Old Gaol' on May 21 from 10:30am-5pm. - Credit: Ely Museum

Ely Museum has a packed September schedule from hat making to hands on learning history.

Whether you're a fan of a vintage 1950's look or a 1920's Art Deco style, come down and take part in a course by Susan Widlake in how to make your very own felt fascinator on Wednesday, 7.

With an assortment of materials to choose from, you'll be guided step by step through the course from 7-9.30pm and learn how to make your own piece of historic headwear for only £55.

If you'd rather make headwear with more utility, Susan's doing another workshop on Wednesday, 14 in how to make hats.

From 7pm, she'll talk through the materials, how they're used, how different styles are made and even demonstrate some equipment and techniques including how to make a sinamay flower. Tickets are £6.50.

Next up on Friday, 16 is something for the little ones under 5, the Little Explorer morning.

Pre-book your £3 ticket and drop in between 10.30-12.30pm as needed and enjoy a morning of themed activities, crafts, stories and more.

On Saturday, 17 the museum is offering free entry to whole museum for a special open evening between 6-8pm.

Enjoy the galleries, talk to an expert horticulturalist featured in the museums garden and even view a selection of locally sourced crops as well.

Until Sunday, 18 the headwear trend continues but this time it's all about education and dress up.

Come and view the 'Hold On To Your Hat' exhibition and look at a range of historic hats from work and play, try some of them on, learn about headwear and even learn what kind of hats you'd have to wear if you lived and worked in Ely in the last Century.

Coming up at the end of the month, Saturday, 24 holds the chance for you to hold history in your hands.

Volunteers will be around the museum, bringing with them a range of real and replica objects from the museums own collection.

Drop in between 11-1pm.

This is included in your normal admission ticket.

For events requiring a pre-booked ticket, visit www.elymuseum.org.uk