'From the Romans to pirates', museum's home activities offer something for everyone

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:58 PM January 6, 2021   
With households across the country finding themselves learning and teaching from home again, Ely Museum has launched a series of home-based activities. 

There are currently 26 #MuseumFromHome craft videos and blog posts filled with activities and worksheets, available for free, on the museum's Facebook page and on their website.

"Covering topics from the Romans to pirates, there is something for everyone," said a spokesman for Ely Museum. 

"We're also excited to share that from next week you'll be able to join us for 'history at home' as we share history lessons, inspired by the amazing real objects at Ely Museum, on Facebook.

"Make sure you're following our page so you spot the posts as they go live and join in with these virtual history lessons."

Find the videos at www.facebook.com/ElyMuseum/videos and all the blog posts online.

Ely News

