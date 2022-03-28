Two Ely favourites will return to The Maltings for Cinderella to mark 10 years of pantomime at the venue - Credit: KD Theatre Productions

Two of Ely’s favourite acts are due to grace the stage once more as it prepares to mark the 10th anniversary pantomime at a city venue.

Terry Gauci and Terry Burns, known as the two Terrys, will return to The Maltings to perform in Cinderella this year.

The two wicked stepsisters will be part of the show, which follows Cinderella who looks for a happier life away from her stepfamily’s endless chores.

Lola Howell, venue manager of The Maltings said: “The Maltings are super excited to see the return of Terry and Terry for this year’s pantomime.

“It really wouldn't be the Maltings panto without them, making us all laugh with their fantastic double act!”

This year marks 10 years of pantomime with KD Theatre Productions, who are producing Cinderella at The Maltings.

Theatre-goers will be able to see the story of Cinderella unfold as she finds a glimmer of hope when she spots Prince Charming holding a ball to find his future wife.

But with the two Terrys, they look to scupper her happiness amid help from Cinderella’s only friend, Buttons and a Fairy Godmother in her bid to make it to the royal ball.

Spectators can also expect a blend of live music, professional performers, stunning sets, lavish costumes and a plethora of comedy.

Katherine Hickmott and Daniel Bell, producers for KD Theatre Productions said: “We are busy creating the most spectacular pantomime Ely has ever seen to celebrate our 10th year.

“Having Terry and Terry back on The Maltings stage with their hilarious antics is just the icing on top of the cake!”

A KD Theatre Productions spokesperson added: “This fantastic production of the classic rags to riches fairy tale pantomime is written by Daniel Bell with further creative casting to be announced.”

Cinderella at The Maltings will run from Friday, December 9 to Monday, January 2, 2023.

Tickets start from £14.

To buy tickets, email: boxoffice@kdtheatre.co.uk or call 01353 725026.

The box office phone line is staffed on Mondays and Thursdays between 10am and 4pm and an answer phone is available outside of these times.

For more information on the event, visit: https://thelittleboxoffice.com/kdtheatre/event/view/153963.