Book tickets for open-air ABBA tribute concert

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:55 AM July 20, 2021   
Chapterhouse Theatre presents 21Century ABBA at Ely Cathedral on August 6.

Chapterhouse Theatre presents 21Century ABBA at Ely Cathedral on August 6.

Dancing Queens (and kings) will get the chance to boogie the night away when a top ABBA tribute act comes to Ely on Friday August 6. 

Live musicians, glittering costumes and stunning vocals will bring the Swedish pop group’s biggest songs to life as 21st Century Abba perform in the grounds of Ely Cathedral. 

The show on the cathedral’s east lawn is being put on by the theatre company Chapterhouse, who say it will be an evening of hit after hit with songs everyone knows 
and loves, including from Waterloo, Mamma Mia, Take a Chance on Me and Super Trouper. 

Producer Richard Main said: “From the first time I heard them I was impressed but having seen them I just had to be a part of bringing them to new audiences at some of our favourite venues.  

“I am thrilled to be a part of the 21st Century ABBA journey into becoming one of the most sort after music events of the summer."

Gates open at 6pm and the show starts at 7pm. Guests can bring their own picnic, blankets or low-backed seating. ABBA-themed fancy dress is also encouraged.  

Tickets cost £26.40 for adults, £22 for children aged five to 16 and NUS students £22, or £84.80 for a family of two adults and two children. 

Book online via See Tickets.

