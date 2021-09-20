News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Organisers 'thrilled' for return of city's pagan and alternative fayre

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:24 AM September 20, 2021    Updated: 11:27 AM September 20, 2021
Ely Autumn Pagan and Alternative Fayre returns for 2021

Ely's Autumn Pagan and Alternative Fayre is coming to The Maltings at the end of September. - Credit: Michael Rouse

From handmade jewellery to crystals and metal work will be on offer for visitors to this year’s Ely Autumn Pagan and Alternative Fayre. 

The autumn fayre, organised by Amber Ankh Events, will have a range artisans, craftspeople, traders and mediums for visitors to try out. 

Different local businesses and exhibitors, as well as those from further afield, will be present while there is also an outdoor trading area, too. 

Matthew Routledge, owner of Amber Ankh Events, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing this event back to Ely. 

“We’ve added an outside trading area on The Maltings Green, and more traders inside – with everything from mead to metal art, crystals to creative artists.” 

Tickets are £2 per person and the fayre takes place at The Maltings in Ely between 10am-5pm on September 26. 

To buy tickets and for more information, visit the event’s Facebook page or email matthew@amber-ankh.com.  

The event follows on from the spring Pagan and Alternative Fayre in Ely in May, which returned for the first time since 2019 due to Covid-19 restrictions. 

