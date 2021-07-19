Published: 3:31 PM July 19, 2021 Updated: 3:32 PM July 19, 2021

Felicity Flappes appeared at Littleport Ex-Servicemen's club in Ely on Saturday (July 17) to entertain drag queen fans. - Credit: Cathy Gibb

Members of the Littleport Ex-Servicemen's club were in for a treat on Saturday (July 17), after drag queen Felicity Flappes made an appearance.

Two hours and four quick costume changes later, super drag queen Felicity had ‘literally dragged herself out of (a too early) retirement’ to entertain an audience that was still adhering to rules reminiscent of wartime restrictions.

Felicity thrilled and amused with a selection of songs from musicals, with her own clever twist on the lyrics such as Abba’s ‘Money Money Money’.

The drag queen’s clever and acidic banter that often singled out members of the audience was sometimes almost lost in laughter and the fun atmosphere.

Chair of the club, Adi Keating said: “Thank you Mark Briggs aka Felicity Flappes.

“I haven’t laughed so much since the Covid outbreak and lockdown began and would love to have you back in the New Year!”