With the evenings getting even darker now and Halloween just a few weeks away, we’ve updated our list of events and exhibitions taking place in and around Ely during the rest of October.

October 1-29 – Ghastly guided ghost walk of Ely

Every Saturday throughout October, individuals are invited to join Visit Ely’s guided tour of the very ghostly Ely.

The tour departs from Oliver Cromwell’s House at 7pm where you’ll discover the latest ghostly sightings in the city and enjoy plenty of scares.

The tour costs £10 per person and is approximately 90 minutes.

October 4-15 – Haddenham Art Group Annual Exhibition

A talented group of local artists will be featuring their work in a variety of styles and media at Haddenham Arts Centre in 20 High Street.

Artists will be on hand to discuss their work.

October 6-27 – Witches, Witchcraft and a Witches brew tour

Join Visit Ely for a Witches walk, learn about the Witch trials that took place in the area, and finish your evening with a Witches ‘brew’ a The Cromwell Bar and Grill on Forehill.

The tours are taking place on October 6, 13 and 28, departing from Oliver Cromwell’s House at 7pm.

It costs £15 per person and lasts for approximately an hour and a half.

October 8-30 – Milton Maize Maze, Rectory Farm, Milton

With over 30,000 pumpkin seeds planted, visitors to this pumpkin patch this Halloween should have a choice of over 60,000 pumpkins to choose from!

The patch is open on October 8-9, 15-16, and 22-30 from 10am until 4pm.

October 8-31 – Pumpkins at Freshfields, Ramsey

Freshfields Farm in Ramsey, where you can go pumpkin picking this Halloween. - Credit: Facebook / Pumpkins At Freshfields

Located along the Ramsey Forty Foot, Freshfields Farm is very well known for its array of pumpkin patches where individuals can experience picking their own pumpkins all the way up until Halloween.

The farm is extremely popular for families with young children.

If you’re planning to visit Freshfields this year, the far is open October 8-9, 15-16 and 21-31 from 10am until 4pm.

October 21 – The Library Presents Ninebarrow Folk Concert

An exceptional and atmospheric evening of outstanding songs, fine musicianship and passionate storytelling from a multi award-winning duo.

Located at 6 The Cloisters, you’ll be transported through mysterious folktales, wild landscapes and fascinating history.

Tickets can be purchased at www.library.live/the-library-presents or at Ely Library.

October 21-23 – Window Wanderland

Join the Stained Glass Museum and Babylon Arts for their annual outdoor Window Wanderland event which is now in its third year.

You will be able to create your own displays and enjoy wandering throughout Ely, enjoying this fantastic illuminated trail.

October 26 – Haunted house tour at Oliver Cromwell’s House

Oliver Cromwell's house in Ely is host to many events during the month of October. - Credit: Visit Ely

Thousands have walked through Oliver Cromwell’s House during the day and experienced the atmospheric former home of one of England’s most influential figures.

Many have commented on odd feelings or strange occurrences, and now is your chance to hear those tales for yourself and feel the truly remarkable energy of this local landmark... After Dark!

Tickets are £12, with the tour lasting approximately 60 minutes.

This event is open to over 12s only.

October 27 – Children’s Halloween Disco at The Maltings

Hosted by panto favourite, Terry Gauci and his wife Michelle, a children’s Halloween Disco will be taking place at The Maltings from 3pm until 5pm.

Entry is £5 per child (there’s limited spaces so booking is essential) and refreshments will be available.

Contact Michelle on 07900 594526 or email partyanimals@sky.com.

October 29-30 – Meet the Mini Beasts at Ely Exotics

Following the success of Ely Exotics last event Meet the Reptile back in August, head over there for a two-day Meet the Mini Beasts Halloween event running from 11am until 4pm.

Throughout the weekend, you’ll be able to get up close and personal with some fascinating creepy crawlies.

Do you know of or have an event taking place in October? Email katie.woodcock@archant.co.uk for it to be featured in our what's on list.