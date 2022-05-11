The events team at Visit Ely have been busy planning The Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend (June 2-5) in the city since last year. - Credit: PA / Visit Ely

Ahead of the special anniversary next month (June), visitors to Ely are invited to a ‘wonderful series of fun-packed events’ during June 2-5 to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The events team at Visit Ely have been busy planning since last year to commemorate 70 years since Her Majesty’s accession to the throne in 1952.

This year marks 70 years since The Queen's accession to the throne in 1952. - Credit: PA

To mark the occasion, Union Jack bunting will be put up in the High Street, shops will decorate their windows and colourful flower displays are also being prepared.

Then, the weekend will commence with a launch event on June 2 with the Town Cryer on St Mary’s Green, and will finish with a garden party and Jubil-EEL parade in Jubilee Gardens on June 5.

Anna Bennett, tourism and town centre manager, said: “We are delighted to bring you four fun packed days of glorious pomp and pageantry!

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend in Ely will include a garden party and Jubil-EEL parade in Jubilee Gardens on June 5. This image is of a previous event. - Credit: Visit Ely

“After being unable to deliver events to the city for two years, the team are back, bigger and better than ever – and in true Jubilee style!”

She added: “We wanted to be able to offer something for everyone of any age, and to show our appreciation not just for Ely, a city The Queen has visited numerous times, but to welcome back our festivals and events.”

If you would like to join the Jubil-EEL parade on June 5, email events@visitely.org.uk.

Visitors to Ely are invited to a 'wonderful series of fun-packed events' in the city during June 2-5 to mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Visit Ely

Full list of events and what’s happening with Visit Ely during June 2-5:

June 2nd – St Mary’s Green

11am – A ‘Right Royal Tour’ tickets available from Oliver Cromwell’s House

2pm – The Town Crier will cry ‘The Proclamation’

5pm – Musical Entertainment

6.30 pm – A ‘Right Royal Tour’ tickets available from Oliver Cromwell’s House

7-8pm - Ringing of St Mary’s Church Bells for Her Majesty

8-9 pm - Ely City Military Band

9.35 pm – Piper plays ‘Diu Regnare’

9.40 pm – Bugler’s play ‘Majesty’

9.45 pm – Lighting of the Beacon across the Commonwealth accompanied by Sing! Choirs performing ‘Song for the Commonwealth’

Refreshments will be provided by the Rotary Club of Ely outside Oliver Cromwell’s House

June 3rd – St Mary’s Green and Palace Green

10 am – 6pm - The ‘Grand Jubilee’ Food, Drink and Craft Fayre! Musical entertainment will be provided.

June 4th – St Mary’s Green and Palace Green

11 am – Family fun at Oliver Cromwell’s House with Living History Actors – St Mary’s Green

2.30 pm (St Mary’s Green) Town Crier Competition

10 am – 6pm Ely’s St Elthedreda Fair on Palace Green

June 5th – Cross Green and Jubilee Gardens

10.30 – 11am ‘The JUBIL-EEL Parade’ Ely High Street/Forehill/Waterside (assemble Cross Green)

11 am – 6pm – Junbil-EEL Day. Food Drink and Entertainment in Jubilee Garden