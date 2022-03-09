Visit Ely announces this year’s Easter guided walks programme
Visit Ely announced this year’s Easter guided walks programme yesterday (March 7).
The walks, lead by expert tour guides, will run throughout the bank holiday weekend in April (Friday 15 to Monday 18).
This year, those interested in taking part in the walks will be able to choose from four different tours depending on their interests.
These include: Ely’s monastic and architecture tour, city of Ely tour, Ely’s riverside tour and Ely’s Eel Trail.
Each of the tours start outside Oliver Cromwell’s House and usually last for around 90 minutes.
Matt Routledge from Visit Ely said: “The walks have been running for over a decade now and they continue to be so incredibly popular each year.
“The interesting thing about them is they’re popular with both visitors to Ely but also with those living in the area who want to discover more about the city they live in.”
He added: “All of the walks evolve each year and the guides always bring their own interesting edition to the tours which people like.”
You can book your place online or by calling Visit Ely on 01353 662062.