Tribute band Classic Clapton (pictured) will be performing in Ely for the first time on Friday July 29. - Credit: Classic Clapton

The world’s No1 Eric Clapton tribute band will be making their first ever appearance in Ely next weekend.

Classic Clapton, featuring front-man Mike Hall, will be performing at Ely beet sports and social club at 8:15pm on Friday July 29.

The band comprises of four musicians who ‘stunningly’ recreate Slowhand’s electrifying stage performances.

Tribute band Classic Clapton (pictured) will be performing in Ely for the first time on Friday July 29. - Credit: Classic Clapton

A spokesperson said: “We’ll be performing all of EC’s classic songs including Wonderful Tonight, Tears in Heaven, Crossroads, I shot the Sheriff and of course Layla! There will even be an ‘unplugged’ segment.

“We’ve toured throughout the UK including numerous sell-out shows and have appeared at the The Royal Festival Hall and Glastonbury Festival.

Tribute band Classic Clapton (pictured) will be performing in Ely for the first time on Friday July 29. - Credit: Classic Clapton

“It will be our first ever appearance in Ely, so make sure to book early.”

Doors open at 7pm; guest tickets are £18 from the venue and club members are £12.

To book your tickets for the two-hour show, call 01353 666753.