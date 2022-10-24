Cinderella comes to The Maltings this festive season from December 9 until January 2. - Credit: KD Theatre Productions

As we look ahead to the month of November and then into Christmas, here’s a list of events and exhibitions taking place in and around Ely.

Pick of the week:

Cinderella at The Maltings – December 9 until January 2

Celebrating 10 years of pantomime, The Maltings is the home of family pantomime in East Cambridgeshire this Christmas.

Halloween:

Milton Maize Maze, Rectory Farm, Milton - October 8-30

With over 30,000 pumpkin seeds planted, visitors to this pumpkin patch this Halloween should have a choice of over 60,000 pumpkins to choose from!

The patch is open on October 8-9, 15-16, and 22-30 from 10am until 4pm.

Pumpkins at Freshfields, Ramsey - October 8-31

Located along the Ramsey Forty Foot, Freshfields Farm is very well known for its array of pumpkin patches where individuals can experience picking their own pumpkins all the way up until Halloween.

The farm is extremely popular for families with young children.

If you’re planning to visit Freshfields this year, the far is open October 8-9, 15-16 and 21-31 from 10am until 4pm.

Halloween spooky family day at Littleport Ex-Servicemens Club – October 30

Intercity Disco will keep your young ones amused and ever so slightly scared with his spookily frightening disco sounds.

Fancy dress is encouraged, and there will be prizes.

Tickets are £2 a head (adults included). Call 01353 860378 to book.

Firework Displays:

Huntingdon fireworks at Huntingdon Racecourse - October 28

Komodo Events is back to bring another ‘phenomenal’ display choreographed to the soundtrack of the circus.

Taking you through a night in the big top, you will see the acts of the circus through music and fireworks.

Gates open at 5pm, with the fireworks display at 7:30pm.

All proceeds go to Magpas Air Ambulance.

Haddenham fireworks at Fairchilds Meadow – November 4

Gates open at 6pm with the fireworks at 7:30pm. Adults £6, children £3.

Forks & Fawkes bonfire night celebration – November 4

Cosy up with your partner and enjoy the stars during a romantic night at The Old Hall's courtyard.

With roaring fire pits, an outside bar, live music and a fantastic atmosphere, it'll be the perfect evening to kick off the festive season.

The £32.50 ticket price includes a glass of mulled wine, charcuterie and baked camembert board with crudité, live music, and a smores-making kit.

Book via www.theoldhallely.co.uk or 01353 663275.

Cherry Hill Park fireworks, Ely - November 5

Back by popular demand and organised by Ely Community Events Team, gates open at 4:30pm with the fireworks display at 7pm.

Midsummer Common, Cambridge - November 5

Organised by Illumina, this fireworks display is held in the city centre. It’s easy to access and has been described as “a really top-quality event” with a “really lovely atmosphere”.

Fireworks Fantasia, Peterborough - November 5

Held at the East of England Arena, you’ll see everything you expect from full-size professional fireworks display with much more.

Gates open at 4:30pm with the display starting at 7:30pm.

Theatre:

Dick Whittington at The Key Theatre in Peterborough – November 25 until December 31

With the help from the magical Fairy Bowbells and a trusted feline friend, can Dick Whittington

Cinderella at The Maltings – December 9 until January 2

Celebrating 10 years of pantomime, The Maltings is the home of family pantomime in East Cambridgeshire this Christmas.

Rapunzel at The Angles Theatre – December 16-31

Let your hair down and enjoy the latest adventure from the award-winning RATz Theatre Company.

Music:

Catch the Pigeon are holding a public ceilidh at The Beeches in Isleham on November 12 from 7:30pm until 11pm. - Credit: Catch the Pigeon

Open to the public ceilidh in Isleham – November 12

Catch the Pigeon are holding a ceilidh between 7:30pm and 11pm.

Tickets are £15 and are available from either The Beeches or the box office on 07871 568065.

Big Fish Little Fish family rave - November 12

Big Fish Little Fish returns to The Maltings with old school tunes for parents and former ravers, while children will also be able to get involved.

Swan Lake at Cambridge Corn Exchange – December 31 until January 1

Swan Lake returns to Cambridge Corn Exchange from December 31 until January 1. - Credit: Cambridge Corn Exchange

This festive season, the corn exchange will once again play host to spectacular presentations of the world’s most popular classical ballets, accompanied by a live orchestra to complete the experience.

Tickets vary from £19 to £39.

Christmas

Handmade Christmas market - October 29

We’re kicking off the festive season at the Arts Centre, tucked just off the village High Street, with our annual Handmade Christmas Market on Saturday 29th October from 10am – 4pm. Free entry.