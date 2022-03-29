Students at Soham Village College will perform Superglue in the Performing Arts Centre at 7:15pm on March 29-30. - Credit: Soham Village College

Dress rehearsals are underway at a school in Soham as it prepares for its first drama production since 2019.

Students at Soham Village College have “worked incredibly hard” to make the performance called ‘Superglue’ a success.

The show, which takes place in the Performing Arts Centre at 7:15pm tonight (March 29) and tomorrow (March 30) is about a group of climate protestors who have come to a woodland burial ground to say goodbye to a friend who has died during a climate action protest.

The characters in the play are all in their mid-sixties and above, but the actors in it are all young.

A spokesperson for the college said: “The play was inspired by the similarities between how young and older people are treated by society.

“The idea is that the young actors play the older actors without pretending.

“Please come and watch our talented cast.”

There are still some tickets left which can be purchased on the door.

The play is suitable for audiences of 13 and over.

