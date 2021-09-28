Published: 2:55 PM September 28, 2021

Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021 had plenty for all the family to see and do. Pictured is Amelie Juggins, who attended the fair with her family. - Credit: Tom Juggins

Huge pumpkins, giant sunflowers and magnificent marrows were some of the items of produce on show at Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021.

Crowds gathered on Saturday (September 25) to enjoy the entertainment on offer, especially after last year’s fair had to be cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With ‘Wild and beautiful’ as the theme for this year, and plenty for all the family to see and do, hundreds got involved with the fun at the fair.

A spokesperson for the fair said: “The last 18 months of the pandemic has been full of many challenges.

“When we started planning at the beginning of 2021, we were unsure if we could go back to normal of if we had to hold a virtual event and a ‘drive through’ weigh-in/measure-off for a second year.

You may also want to watch:

“Eventually, as the situation improved over the summer months, we were able to decide we could go back to having the fair on the recreation ground – it was great to be back!”

The fair has been running since 1975 and is held annually on the last Saturday in September.

Each year, the community is provided with an enjoyable day out that raises money for local charities.

The fair had many exhibits and competitions showcasing British Wildlife such as static displays by Fens Falconry and Dan Starling Photography.

There were charity stalls, a funfair, classic cars, vintage vehicles and bygones.

As well as the pumpkins, various arts and crafts were entered for indoor competitions.

“TV celebrity, David Palmer put his auctioneer skills to good use with an auction that helped us raise funds for our designated charities – Cambridge Wildlife Care, Soham Men’s Shed and Soham Community Uniform Scheme.” said the spokesperson.

“2020 was the first time in our history that we were unable to hold an actual pumpkin fair.

“This year the weather was kind to us, and despite having a few restrictions in place, crowds came along to enjoy the entertainment.

“We would like to thank any organisations, groups, businesses and of course, the community of Soham and beyond who have supported us to be able to put on our event this year.

“We hope a good day was had by all!”