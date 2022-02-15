2019 Ely Aquafest: Huge crowds lined the river and the bridge over the Ouse for the annual Ely Aquafest organised by both city Rotary clubs. It was an exceptionally hot day and brought out exceptionally large crowds for a day of on water and on shore activities. - Credit: Archant

This year’s Ely Aquafest is planned to go ahead as normal after a two-year absence following lockdown and Covid-19 regulations.

The Rotary Club of Ely and the Hereward Rotary Club have decided to go ahead with Aquafest on Sunday July 3.

Viv Doji, chair of the Rotary Aquafest Committee, said: “After a two-year absence, we are back!

“We will be returning with all the usual stalls, fun fairs and arena entertainment.

“The ever-popular raft races will also be back. This year’s theme is the Queen / Royalty and there are trophies to be won.

“Now is the time to get a team and build your raft. The more rafts the merrier".

Rotary Aquafest is a free entry event to thank the people of Ely for their support over the years.

“Come and join in the fun,” said Viv.

“All profits that are made will go to local charities and good causes".

Keep up to date via the Ely Aquafest Facebook page.

