News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Things to do >

Registration opens for Cambridgeshire’s ‘unmissable’ county day

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:00 PM April 4, 2022
Cambridgeshire County Day at Newmarket Racecourse on July 23 is a free event that will celebrate the best of Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire County Day at Newmarket Racecourse on June 23 is a free event that will celebrate the best of Cambridgeshire and Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Ian Walton for The Jockey Club / PA Wire/PA Images

Registration has opened for Cambridgeshire’s ‘unmissable’ celebration of Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. 

Taking place on June 23 at the July Course, Newmarket, Cambridgeshire County Day will provide a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity to celebrate the very best Cambridgeshire has to offer, while celebrating the Queen's Jubilee. 

With more than 6,000 visitors expected, the free event will provide an opportunity for the county’s diverse and vibrant community to come together and get inspired by the best of Cambridgeshire. 

The day will also feature a variety of live performances and numerous static displays including tractors, diggers, emergency/military vehicles and a helicopter, all alongside a full day’s horse racing on the July Course. 

Cambridgeshire County Day on June 23 will celebrate Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Cambridgeshire County Day on June 23 will celebrate Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: PA/Steve Parsons

Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Mrs Julie Spence OBE QPM, said: “From unique performances and tremendous displays to networking, racing and hospitality experiences, Cambridgeshire County Day promises to offer something for everyone. 

“After a challenging time for all, we are delighted to be able to bring the community together; we can’t wait to see everyone there!” 

A key part of the day will be the Lord-Lieutenant’s Garden Party - a very special occasion designed to say thank you to outstanding people from across Cambridgeshire who went that extra mile during Covid.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mechanic forced to move or close his business on a dictionary technicality
  2. 2 ‘We’re really excited’ - Ely Markets launches new ‘Foodie Friday’ event
  3. 3 A1101 Mildenhall Road closed for major works
  1. 4 Seven streets in Cambridgeshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery
  2. 5 LETTERS: By election campaign sparks debate over Paradise
  3. 6 Body pulled from river thought to be that of missing Peterborough woman
  4. 7 Most expensive place to pay council tax in Cambridgeshire revealed
  5. 8 Ian Huntley: Who is the Soham murderer and where is he now?
  6. 9 'Getting a diagnosis was a relief’ - woman shares endometriosis journey
  7. 10 Ukrainian family ‘so grateful’ for warm welcome in Cambridgeshire

The party will also thank those who have selflessly given service to the county over many years. 

Cambridgeshire County Day will take place on June 23 at the July Course, Newmarket Racecourse.

Cambridgeshire County Day will take place on June 23 at the July Course, Newmarket Racecourse.

Thanks to Newmarket Racecourse donating the space to host the event and key sponsors including Hill Group and Anglian Water, it's hoped celebrations will raise vital funds for the new Cambridge Children’s Hospital as well as Cambridgeshire Community Foundation’s Lord-Lieutenant's Fund. 

Chairman of the organising committee and deputy lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Chris Parkhouse, said: “As well as providing a fantastic experience for the community, the event will raise essential funds for the new Cambridge Children’s Hospital, which is greatly needed in our region. 

“We also hope to raise funds for the Cambridgeshire Community Foundation Lord-Lieutenant's Fund, established to support those with less means to fully take part in county life.” 

Those interested in attending Cambridgeshire County Day can register for tickets online via eventbrite. 

The Queen
Horse Racing
Cambridgeshire
Newmarket News

Don't Miss

Isaiah Olugosi, 38, was discovered in his cell at HMP Wormwood Scrubs in west London.

Metropolitan Police

Slavery boss who exploited vulnerable teenage girls found dead in jail

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Urban Fresh new restaurant in Ely

Food and Drink

Restaurateur says new Ely outlet will have 'Latino vibe'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
CornerCopia Pink Room in Soham High Street

Shop Local | Updated

Expansion comes early to shop that only opened last November

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Suspect of praying mantis theft from Interiors of Ely

Couple left 'horrified' after £700 insect sculpture theft

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon