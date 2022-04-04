Cambridgeshire County Day at Newmarket Racecourse on June 23 is a free event that will celebrate the best of Cambridgeshire and Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Ian Walton for The Jockey Club / PA Wire/PA Images

Registration has opened for Cambridgeshire’s ‘unmissable’ celebration of Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Taking place on June 23 at the July Course, Newmarket, Cambridgeshire County Day will provide a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity to celebrate the very best Cambridgeshire has to offer, while celebrating the Queen's Jubilee.

With more than 6,000 visitors expected, the free event will provide an opportunity for the county’s diverse and vibrant community to come together and get inspired by the best of Cambridgeshire.

The day will also feature a variety of live performances and numerous static displays including tractors, diggers, emergency/military vehicles and a helicopter, all alongside a full day’s horse racing on the July Course.

Cambridgeshire County Day on June 23 will celebrate Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: PA/Steve Parsons

Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Mrs Julie Spence OBE QPM, said: “From unique performances and tremendous displays to networking, racing and hospitality experiences, Cambridgeshire County Day promises to offer something for everyone.

“After a challenging time for all, we are delighted to be able to bring the community together; we can’t wait to see everyone there!”

A key part of the day will be the Lord-Lieutenant’s Garden Party - a very special occasion designed to say thank you to outstanding people from across Cambridgeshire who went that extra mile during Covid.

The party will also thank those who have selflessly given service to the county over many years.

Cambridgeshire County Day will take place on June 23 at the July Course, Newmarket Racecourse.

Thanks to Newmarket Racecourse donating the space to host the event and key sponsors including Hill Group and Anglian Water, it's hoped celebrations will raise vital funds for the new Cambridge Children’s Hospital as well as Cambridgeshire Community Foundation’s Lord-Lieutenant's Fund.

Chairman of the organising committee and deputy lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Chris Parkhouse, said: “As well as providing a fantastic experience for the community, the event will raise essential funds for the new Cambridge Children’s Hospital, which is greatly needed in our region.

“We also hope to raise funds for the Cambridgeshire Community Foundation Lord-Lieutenant's Fund, established to support those with less means to fully take part in county life.”

Those interested in attending Cambridgeshire County Day can register for tickets online via eventbrite.