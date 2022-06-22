News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Things to do >

Radio station confirmed as support for returning LGBTQ+ event

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:12 PM June 22, 2022
LGBTQ+ pride event

Cambridge Pride will be returning for the first time in three years with an all-day event in July. - Credit: PA

GlitterBeam Radio will team up as the official media partner of one of Cambridgeshire’s largest LGBT+ events. 

The LGBTQ+ radio station will update listeners with news and other information about this year’s Cambridge Pride on July 9, including an interview with event chairman Paul Hyde-Clarke. 

The station will also broadcast live from Jesus Green, where Cambridge Pride is based, and will replay parts of on-stage performances as well as a Pride playlist during the day. 

“Presenters will be around the different zones for interviews and games to play with people attending, with many gadgets and prizes to win,” a Glitterbeam Radio spokesperson said. 

“At the station’s stall, everyone attending Cambridge Pride will be able to enter a raffle to win a DAB radio and other prizes.” 

This summer’s free Pride event is the first to be held since 2019 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Dance groups, local DJs, a Great British Queer Bake Off and ‘parade in the park’ will feature from 12pm till dusk. 

