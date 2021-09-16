News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
‘Magnificent’ views promised on Ely Cathedral tower tour

Katie Woodcock

Published: 4:33 PM September 16, 2021    Updated: 4:40 PM September 16, 2021
The octagon tour at Ely Cathedral takes you behind the scenes of the lantern

The octagon tour at Ely Cathedral takes you behind the scenes of the lantern and opens up the angel doors so you can peer down into the Cathedral. - Credit: Nicky Still

A tour at Ely Cathedral brings with it an "absolutely magical experience" for individuals who dare to climb to the top. 

After climbing more than 170 steps, it takes you behind the scenes of the lantern, uncovers its "fascinating" history and opens up the angel doors so you can peer down into the cathedral. 

Ely photographer, Nicky Still took these lovely images during her recent visit to Ely Cathedral. 

She said: “It took my breath away. 

“Obviously the stairs and doorways are very narrow but apart from that, I’d definitely recommend a guided tour here from Will Schenck.” 

“I like sharing my photos so those who are unable to visit the octagon tour can see the view for themselves.” 

Brave individuals can go on to the roof of the tower to see stunning views over Ely and the surrounding countryside. 

Adult admission is £16.50 and £8.50 for children aged 10 and over. 

