Here’s what you can expect at Ely Folk Festival 2022

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:00 PM July 1, 2022
Updated: 3:54 PM July 1, 2022
The 36th Ely Folk Festival is taking place from July 8-10 this year at Stuntney Estate.

The 36th Ely Folk Festival is taking place from July 8-10 this year at Stuntney Estate. - Credit: Ely Folk Festival

There’s just one week to go until the opening of the 36th Ely Folk Festival. 

After 20 years of being located at the Ely Outdoor Centre, this year's festival held on July 8-10 will take place at Stuntney Estate, Soham Road, Ely, CB7 5TR. 

Lindisfarne will be performing at Ely Folk Festival 2022.

Lindisfarne will be performing at Ely Folk Festival 2022. - Credit: Ely Folk Festival

The line-up includes Lindisfarne, the Sharon Shannon Trio, Holy Moly & The Crackers, De Temps Antan, Heidi Tabo & Boo Hewerdine, Big Joe Bone, Steamchicken, and Gabriel Moreno & The Quivering Poets. 

Festival spokesperson, Fionnuala Lennon, said: “The new site will provide a wonderful green backdrop to a great weekend of music, dance and fun. 

“We’ve got a wonderful line-up of national and local folk & roots musicians, lots of activities for youngsters, and the colourful morris dance procession through the centre of Ely on Saturday morning.” 

Holy Moly & The Crackers will be performing at Ely Folk Festival 2022.

Holy Moly & The Crackers will be performing at Ely Folk Festival 2022. - Credit: Ely Folk Festival

De Temps Antan will be performing at Ely Folk Festival 2022.

De Temps Antan will be performing at Ely Folk Festival 2022. - Credit: Ely Folk Festival

In addition to 10 concerts over the weekend, the festival will host three ceilidhs, workshops, a real ale bar and a food and craft trader area. 

Tickets for the festival are still available and can be purchased via www.elyfolkfestival.co.uk.

The Sharon Shannon will be performing at Ely Folk Festival 2022.

The Sharon Shannon will be performing at Ely Folk Festival 2022. - Credit: Ely Folk Festival

Ely Folk Festival will host three ceilidhs, workshops, a real ale bar and a food and craft trader area.

Ely Folk Festival will host three ceilidhs, workshops, a real ale bar and a food and craft trader area. - Credit: Ely Folk Festival

A colourful morris dance procession will go through the centre of Ely as part of the folk festival

A colourful morris dance procession will go through the centre of Ely as part of the folk festival on the Saturday morning (July 9). - Credit: Ely Folk Festival


 

Countdown to Ely Folk Festival 2022 

The new festival site is located along the A142 Soham Road near Stuntney. A shuttle bus will connect the site to Ely Rail Station & the city centre. Camping is available on the site for weekend visitors.
Festival tickets are still available with adult weekend tickets costing £107 (concessions apply); and tickets available for individual days starting at £30 for an adult ticket for Friday.

Tickets can be bought in advance via the festival website (www.elyfolkfestival.co.uk) and will be available at the box office on the site itself from 13.00 on Friday 8 July. The festival is dog friendly.


⦁    Ely Folk Festival is a not-for-profit annual music festival run by a committee of volunteers
⦁    More details about the festival can be found here


www.elyfolkfestival.co.uk 

 

