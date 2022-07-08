New escape room opening in town next weekend

A new escape room called 'The Curse of Captain Kracken' is opening in Soham on July 16. - Credit: PerpleXed Escape Rooms

A new escape room is opening in Soham next weekend (July 16).

The room, launched by PerpleXed Escape Rooms, will be based at South Angle Farm Park and bookings are now being taken for it.

Business owner, Liona Woricker, said: “Our first room is called ‘The Curse of Captain Kracken.

“Locked in the brig on a sinking ship you must escape before you slip beneath the waves to the murky depths of the ocean.

“However, it is not all as it seems as a far more sinister curse has taken hold of the ship’s captain.”

The room was designed and built by PerpleXed’s on site team.

Liona says it has been a “project of passion” and that they’ve been running tests with friends and family to make sure the room is ready for the opening weekend.

“We’re really looking forward to sharing it with the general public,” she said.

For more information visit www.perplexedescaperooms.co.uk