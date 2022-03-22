News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Things to do >

Gallery

The Library Presents announces this year’s spring events series

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:00 PM March 22, 2022
Shake, Rattle & Roll will get all ages up and moving, focusing on bringing young families together

Shake, Rattle & Roll (pictured) will get all ages up and moving, focusing on bringing young families together through the love of song and dance. - Credit: The Library Presents

Music, theatre, comedy, educational shows, samba drumming and workshops are among the highlights of The Library Presents’ 2022 spring season. 

Running from April 23 for its ninth season, the 2022 programme will build on last year’s success, showcasing a wide array of local and national artists, as well as returning favourites enjoyed by adult and family audiences in past seasons. 

The performances in East Cambridgeshire will take place in Ely, Littleport and Soham. 

In Fenland, they will be held in Chatteris, March, Whittlesey and Wisbech. 

On a national tour from Ghana, a leading African music group, the Kakatsitsi Master Drummers, will bring ‘infectiously funky grooves’ to local communities, coupled with incredible dance moves. 

On a national tour from Ghana, a leading African music group, the Kakatsitsi Master Drummers

On a national tour from Ghana, a leading African music group, the Kakatsitsi Master Drummers (pictured), will bring ‘infectiously funky grooves’ to communities. - Credit: The Library Presents

Shake, Rattle & Roll will get all ages up and moving, focusing on bringing young families together through the love of song and dance. 

Folk singer Daria Kulesh is described as ‘one of the finest voices and one of the most intriguing and interesting songwriters on the present folk scene’. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Teen arrested after drugs raid at Ely home
  2. 2 Revealed: The cheapest places to live in and around Ely
  3. 3 Council pays £5,000 to widow whose husband died after ‘very poor care and treatment’ 
  1. 4 Former holiday cottage to go under the hammer at auction
  2. 5 Family pays tribute to 'happy and smiley' ex-teacher Judy
  3. 6 Jail for paedophile who let woman and young child stay in his home
  4. 7 Village college appoints new head of school
  5. 8 Leading figures share their support for Ukraine lifeline group
  6. 9 Ian Huntley: Who is the Soham murderer and where is he now?
  7. 10 Students learn about construction jobs during national careers week

Theatre lovers will get the chance to share an adventure with Miss Sherlock Holmes and her companion, Doctor Jane Watson as part of Lantern Light Theatre Company’s series of short 19th century Sherlock Holmes plays. 

Those after a magical twist will be treated to a ‘hilarious’ evening of mind-bending tricks and jokes courtesy of duo Kane & Abel. 

This small mosaics workshop is among the highlights of The Library Presents' 2022 spring season.

This small mosaics workshop is among the highlights of The Library Presents' 2022 spring season. - Credit: The Library Presents

Parents with younger children can enjoy the delights of Garlic Theatre’s ‘wonderfully funny’ and ‘warm-hearted re-imagined' celebration of the classic Goldilocks and the three bears, with the help of puppets. 

The Library Presents is run by Cambridgeshire County Council and works in conjunction with Babylon ARTS, based in Ely. 

Speaking on the upcoming season, Cllr Tom Sanderson said: “I can’t wait for the upcoming season to launch this spring. 

“I’ve witnessed first-hand how important these events are to our community, so it’s a real privilege to be able to return these for another two seasons. 

“Arts Council England has agreed funding for the coming year, so we are able to bring a wonderful selection of arts into our town centres as the days start to grow longer.” 

Running from April 23 for its ninth season, The Library Presents' 2022 programme will build on last year’s success.

Running from April 23 for its ninth season, The Library Presents' 2022 programme will build on last year’s success. - Credit: The Library Presents

Some events will include enhanced accessibility meaning even more audience members are able to enjoy them. 

Performances will include relaxed ones and one with a BSL interpreter and staff who speak BSL to welcome audiences. 

The outdoor events will be held at the following locations:  

  • Alconbury Weald Cricket Pavillion 

  • Arbury Court Library 

  • Arbury, Church of the Good Shepherd Community Hall 

  • Barnwell - Christ the Redeemer Church 

  • Cambourne Library 

  • Cambridge Central Library 

  • Chatteris Library 

  • Cherry Hinton Library 

  • Clay Farm Centre 

  • Ely Library 

  • Histon and Impington Recreation Ground 

  • Histon Library 

  • Littleport, Yeomans Field 

  • March Library 

  • Northstowe Community Wing 

  • Papworth Village Hall 

  • Ramsey Library 

  • Sawston - Marven Centre 

  • Sawston Library 

  • Soham Library 

  • St Ives Library 

  • St Neots Library 

  • Whittlesey Library 

  • Wisbech Library 

Tickets can be purchased online and for more information, stay up to date on Facebook and Instagram. 

Running from April 23 for its ninth season, The Library Presents' 2022 programme will build on last year’s success.

Running from April 23 for its ninth season, The Library Presents' 2022 programme will build on last year’s success. - Credit: The Library Presents

On a national tour from Ghana, a leading African music group, the Kakatsitsi Master Drummers

On a national tour from Ghana, a leading African music group, the Kakatsitsi Master Drummers (pictured), will bring ‘infectiously funky grooves’ to communities. - Credit: The Library Presents


Music
Theatre
Comedy
Ely News
March News
Wisbech News

Don't Miss

Traffic is building up on the B1049 at Histon Road, Cottenham, this evening following a crash.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Road closed after three-car crash on B1049 in Cambridgeshire

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
High House in Mill Street, Isleham

Planning

Developers believe converted home will not ruin village asset

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The team behind popular market stall Ely Oriental Groceries is opening a shop in the city on Broad Street.

Food and Drink

Popular market stall Ely Oriental Groceries to open Broad Street shop

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Maltings Cottage on Ely riverside

City of Ely Council

'Crunch' talks set to take place over future of riverside cottage

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon