Shake, Rattle & Roll (pictured) will get all ages up and moving, focusing on bringing young families together through the love of song and dance. - Credit: The Library Presents

Music, theatre, comedy, educational shows, samba drumming and workshops are among the highlights of The Library Presents’ 2022 spring season.

Running from April 23 for its ninth season, the 2022 programme will build on last year’s success, showcasing a wide array of local and national artists, as well as returning favourites enjoyed by adult and family audiences in past seasons.

The performances in East Cambridgeshire will take place in Ely, Littleport and Soham.

In Fenland, they will be held in Chatteris, March, Whittlesey and Wisbech.

On a national tour from Ghana, a leading African music group, the Kakatsitsi Master Drummers, will bring ‘infectiously funky grooves’ to local communities, coupled with incredible dance moves.

Shake, Rattle & Roll will get all ages up and moving, focusing on bringing young families together through the love of song and dance.

Folk singer Daria Kulesh is described as ‘one of the finest voices and one of the most intriguing and interesting songwriters on the present folk scene’.

Theatre lovers will get the chance to share an adventure with Miss Sherlock Holmes and her companion, Doctor Jane Watson as part of Lantern Light Theatre Company’s series of short 19th century Sherlock Holmes plays.

Those after a magical twist will be treated to a ‘hilarious’ evening of mind-bending tricks and jokes courtesy of duo Kane & Abel.

This small mosaics workshop is among the highlights of The Library Presents' 2022 spring season. - Credit: The Library Presents

Parents with younger children can enjoy the delights of Garlic Theatre’s ‘wonderfully funny’ and ‘warm-hearted re-imagined' celebration of the classic Goldilocks and the three bears, with the help of puppets.

The Library Presents is run by Cambridgeshire County Council and works in conjunction with Babylon ARTS, based in Ely.

Speaking on the upcoming season, Cllr Tom Sanderson said: “I can’t wait for the upcoming season to launch this spring.

“I’ve witnessed first-hand how important these events are to our community, so it’s a real privilege to be able to return these for another two seasons.

“Arts Council England has agreed funding for the coming year, so we are able to bring a wonderful selection of arts into our town centres as the days start to grow longer.”

Some events will include enhanced accessibility meaning even more audience members are able to enjoy them.

Performances will include relaxed ones and one with a BSL interpreter and staff who speak BSL to welcome audiences.

The outdoor events will be held at the following locations:

Alconbury Weald Cricket Pavillion

Arbury Court Library

Arbury, Church of the Good Shepherd Community Hall

Barnwell - Christ the Redeemer Church

Cambourne Library

Cambridge Central Library

Chatteris Library

Cherry Hinton Library

Clay Farm Centre

Ely Library

Histon and Impington Recreation Ground

Histon Library

Littleport, Yeomans Field

March Library

Northstowe Community Wing

Papworth Village Hall

Ramsey Library

Sawston - Marven Centre

Sawston Library

Soham Library

St Ives Library

St Neots Library

Whittlesey Library

Wisbech Library

Tickets can be purchased online and for more information, stay up to date on Facebook and Instagram.

