Take a look around Cambridgeshire venue ready to make history

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:58 AM May 10, 2022
Longstowe Hall gardens near Cambridge

Longstowe Hall near Cambridge will open its gardens to the public for the first time in its history this year. - Credit: Longstowe Hall

Visitors will be able to help a Cambridgeshire venue dating back to the medieval era make history from this spring. 

The gardens of Longstowe Hall near Cambridge are opening to the public for the first time. 

Framed by ancient woodland and wildflowers, visitors can view the three main lakes as well as two Edwardian set pieces on the west and north sides of the hall. 

“The double herbaceous border flanked by clipped yew hedges retains much of the original perennial planting scheme, providing a wealth of seasonal colour,” a spokesperson for Longstowe Hall said. 

“There is also an abundance of wildlife in this tranquil environment throughout the mixture of habitats.” 

Visitors also have a chance to explore parkland, which is home to grazing ewes, oak trees and views of Longstowe Hall. 

To enter, you must pre-book tickets. 

For more information on upcoming open days, tickets and the Longstowe Hall gardens, visit: https://longstowehall.co.uk/gardens/.  

