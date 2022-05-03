Gallery

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Nicky Still / Christopher Scurrah

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music, floats and celebrating the best of Soham as the town’s annual carnival returned on Sunday (May 1) after a two-year break.

The popular event started with the traditional heavy horse show in the main arena, followed by the judging of a parade of floats and a procession from Holmes Lane through Soham to the Recreation Ground.

Live music came from local band Max Headroom and other attractions included BMX, mountain biking and parkour displays from Team Mad.

A spokesperson from Soham Benevolent Association (SBA) said: “It was a fantastic day had by all.

“We'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone that came and supported this event, whether it’s volunteers, stall holders, promoters, horse, float and entertainment crews and of course all of our wonderful visitors, we’ve missed you all.

“See you next year!”

