News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Things to do >

Gallery

Hundreds celebrate best of Soham at town’s 69th carnival day

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:00 PM May 3, 2022
Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Nicky Still / Christopher Scurrah

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music, floats and celebrating the best of Soham as the town’s annual carnival returned on Sunday (May 1) after a two-year break. 

The popular event started with the traditional heavy horse show in the main arena, followed by the judging of a parade of floats and a procession from Holmes Lane through Soham to the Recreation Ground. 

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Nicky Still

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Nicky Still

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Live music came from local band Max Headroom and other attractions included BMX, mountain biking and parkour displays from Team Mad. 

A spokesperson from Soham Benevolent Association (SBA) said: “It was a fantastic day had by all. 

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Nicky Still

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Nicky Still

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Nicky Still

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

“We'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone that came and supported this event, whether it’s volunteers, stall holders, promoters, horse, float and entertainment crews and of course all of our wonderful visitors, we’ve missed you all.  

“See you next year!” 

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Nicky Still

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Nicky Still

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Nicky Still

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Nicky Still

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Nicky Still

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Nicky Still

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Nicky Still

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Nicky Still

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Nicky Still

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music and entertainment at Soham's 69th town carnival on May 1. - Credit: Nicky Still


Music
Soham News

Don't Miss

Trevor Bennett with the sword he 'confiscated' off youngsters in Ely

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

Sword ‘not a replica but a weapon’ says dad who took it off teenagers  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Drug activity has been happening in the disabled toilets of the Cloisters in Ely city centre over recent months.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police tip-off helps catch woman in city drugs hotspot

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
This seven-bedroom home on Hasse Road in Soham is on the market for £1,400,000.

Hot Properties | Gallery

Look inside this £1.4m 1980s mansion complete with stables in Soham

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Trevor Bennett with the sword he 'confiscated' off youngsters in Ely

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Trevor goes from suspected thief to hero within 24 hours

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon