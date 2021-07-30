Annual Ely Potato Race postponed for second time
- Credit: Archant
An annual relay race which celebrates the humble potato has been postponed for the second time in its nine-year history.
The Great Ely Potato Race, organised by Isle of Ely Produce, has been cancelled due to Covid-19 safety measures.
The contest, which has the help of over 30 local potato farmers, sees teams racing to the Market Place and back to the end of the High Street, near Ely Cathedral.
The race, which requires each competitor to run with a bag of potatoes on their back, is said to be the only city centre street potato race in the world.
Isle of Ely Produce director, Oliver Boutwood, said: “It has been a difficult decision, but more than 1,000 people line the streets.
You may also want to watch:
“With the course being narrow, we couldn’t see a way of running the race safely for competitors and spectators alike, especially if new measures come in.”
The races will be back in 2022 with organiser Austen Dack promising a bumper day and a new race.
Most Read
- 1 Jail for 'predator' who raped vulnerable woman in children's play park
- 2 Hundreds sign petition in support of pub's cup of positivi-tea
- 3 Marathon runner passes through Cambs on route to Kathmandu
- 4 'It was as if Covid didn't exist' - Latitude-goers report positive tests
- 5 Handcuffed duo prepare to make London Marathon history
- 6 Fire crews called to stables building blaze
- 7 Eight page enforcement notice wrapped round giant cuppa
- 8 7 of the most expensive houses on the market in Cambridgeshire right now
- 9 Photographer Dan flies high after winning national competition
- 10 What are the outstanding and good schools in Cambridgeshire?