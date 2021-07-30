Published: 11:55 AM July 30, 2021 Updated: 12:00 PM July 30, 2021

The Great Ely Potato Race 2021 has been postponed due to Covid-19 safety measures. - Credit: Archant

An annual relay race which celebrates the humble potato has been postponed for the second time in its nine-year history.

The Great Ely Potato Race, organised by Isle of Ely Produce, has been cancelled due to Covid-19 safety measures.

The contest, which has the help of over 30 local potato farmers, sees teams racing to the Market Place and back to the end of the High Street, near Ely Cathedral.

The race, which requires each competitor to run with a bag of potatoes on their back, is said to be the only city centre street potato race in the world.

Isle of Ely Produce director, Oliver Boutwood, said: “It has been a difficult decision, but more than 1,000 people line the streets.

“With the course being narrow, we couldn’t see a way of running the race safely for competitors and spectators alike, especially if new measures come in.”

The races will be back in 2022 with organiser Austen Dack promising a bumper day and a new race.



