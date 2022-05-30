The Women in the Fens exhibition at The Farmland Museum near Waterbeach will showcase the lives of Fenland Women. - Credit: The Farmland Museum and Denny Abbey

A museum is launching a new exhibition this week (June 2) to showcase the lives of Fenland women and to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Women in the Fens exhibition at The Farmland Museum and Denny Abbey near Waterbeach will look at what Fenland life was like for women – from working in the fields to motherhood and crafts.

Inspired by the Platinum Jubilee and remarkable life of Queen Elizabeth II, the artefacts within the display will date from across the 20th century, presenting some very different experiences from those of our monarch.

A spokesperson for the museum said: “We’ll also be running jubilee-themed craft activites and a trail for children on June 2-3, with traditional outdoor games available for all the family to have a go!

“The Docky Box café team will be baking a variety of ‘Best of British’ treats to enjoy all weekend too.”

Admission tickets to the museum and abbey are annual passes, providing free repeat entry for 12 months and are automatically given to visitors the first time they visit.

For more information, visit www.dennyfarmlandmuseum.org.uk.