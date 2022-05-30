News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Things to do >

Museum launching new exhibition to showcase lives of Fenland women

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:00 PM May 30, 2022
Updated: 12:10 PM May 30, 2022
The Women in the Fens exhibition at The Farmland Museum near Waterbeach will showcase the lives of Fenland Women.

The Women in the Fens exhibition at The Farmland Museum near Waterbeach will showcase the lives of Fenland Women. - Credit: The Farmland Museum and Denny Abbey

A museum is launching a new exhibition this week (June 2) to showcase the lives of Fenland women and to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. 

The Women in the Fens exhibition at The Farmland Museum and Denny Abbey near Waterbeach will look at what Fenland life was like for women – from working in the fields to motherhood and crafts. 

Inspired by the Platinum Jubilee and remarkable life of Queen Elizabeth II, the artefacts within the display will date from across the 20th century, presenting some very different experiences from those of our monarch. 

The Women in the Fens exhibition at The Farmland Museum near Waterbeach will look at what Fenland life was like for women.

The Women in the Fens exhibition at The Farmland Museum near Waterbeach will look at what Fenland life was like for women. - Credit: The Farmland Museum and Denny Abbey

A spokesperson for the museum said: “We’ll also be running jubilee-themed craft activites and a trail for children on June 2-3, with traditional outdoor games available for all the family to have a go! 

“The Docky Box café team will be baking a variety of ‘Best of British’ treats to enjoy all weekend too.” 

Admission tickets to the museum and abbey are annual passes, providing free repeat entry for 12 months and are automatically given to visitors the first time they visit. 

For more information, visit www.dennyfarmlandmuseum.org.uk.

Waterbeach News

Don't Miss

Google Maps image of Ely Road, with houses and trees either side.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Pedestrian struck on Ely Road in Littleport

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Change of use to cafe, pub and guest house for the Anchor at Sutton Gault

East Cambridgeshire District Council

21st century agreement on future of 17th century pub

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The Anchor in Burwell will be closing its doors by August

Greene King

‘It’s sadly coming to a natural end’ - restaurant to close its doors by...

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
A vacant unit with glass windows and metal pillars.

Food and Drink

Mexican restaurant to open inside former Frankie & Benny's in Ely

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon