News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Things to do >

Ely Sinfonia mark return to live performance

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:18 PM September 15, 2021    Updated: 3:19 PM September 15, 2021
Ely Sinfonia (pictured) is back this month with a concert at Ely Cathedral on Saturday September 25 from 7:30pm.

Ely Sinfonia (pictured) is back this month with a concert at Ely Cathedral on Saturday September 25 from 7:30pm. - Credit: Ely Sinfonia

Ely Sinfonia is back this month with a concert that includes a world premiere of a new British concerto for violin and orchestra. 

The concert is the Sinfonia’s first ‘proper’ one since lockdown in a ‘glorious’ re-awakening of Ely Cathedral to local talent. 

It will be held at Ely Cathedral on Saturday September 25 from 7:30pm. 

The orchestra will be joined by virtuoso violinist Philippa Mo, for the world premiere of “Stream-Shine” composed by Colin Riley and commissioned by Ely Sinfonia. 

The music takes full advantage of the acoustics of Ely Cathedral. 

You may also want to watch:

Also on the programme is Weber’s “Invitation to Dance”, the first ever waltz written for listening rather than dancing. 

The concert will finish with Brahms’ ‘ever so popular’ and wonderful “Symphony No 4.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Van driver in ‘life threatening condition’ after crash 
  2. 2 Pub to reopen BBQ restaurant this week
  3. 3 Wanted woman accused of killing children in M1 crash could be in Huntingdon
  1. 4 County council orders review into £120m lending to This Land  
  2. 5 Crusaders cap new kit with opening day thrashing
  3. 6 Police finally pull car from Fens river
  4. 7 Trainer hoping for progress as boxers get ready to shine
  5. 8 Detective commended in Channel 4 'black widow' plot to murder case
  6. 9 Lockdown could be linked to 28 per cent rise in noise complaints 
  7. 10 ‘Brave and selfless’ hero rescued two-year-old from attack dog 

Tickets cost £25, £18 or £15 (reserved) or £8 (unreserved) and are available now from Ely Cathedral Box Office. 

Tel 01353 660349 or email box.office@elycathedral.org  

Ely Cathedral
Music
Ely News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sunny Cafe in Yaxley is one of the best breakfast spots in Cambridgeshire

Food and Drink

11 of the best breakfast spots in Cambridgeshire

James Tytko

Logo Icon
The team at the High Flyer in Ely

Food and Drink | Video

Pub's makeover means a new hotel, coffee shop and alfresco dining

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Field blaze in Soham

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Well-developed fire found in Cambs field

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Peter and Wasana Allan of The Plough pub in Little Downham

Hospitality Day

The power of village spirit helps pub reach landmark year

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon