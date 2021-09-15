Ely Sinfonia mark return to live performance
- Credit: Ely Sinfonia
Ely Sinfonia is back this month with a concert that includes a world premiere of a new British concerto for violin and orchestra.
The concert is the Sinfonia’s first ‘proper’ one since lockdown in a ‘glorious’ re-awakening of Ely Cathedral to local talent.
It will be held at Ely Cathedral on Saturday September 25 from 7:30pm.
The orchestra will be joined by virtuoso violinist Philippa Mo, for the world premiere of “Stream-Shine” composed by Colin Riley and commissioned by Ely Sinfonia.
The music takes full advantage of the acoustics of Ely Cathedral.
Also on the programme is Weber’s “Invitation to Dance”, the first ever waltz written for listening rather than dancing.
The concert will finish with Brahms’ ‘ever so popular’ and wonderful “Symphony No 4.”
Tickets cost £25, £18 or £15 (reserved) or £8 (unreserved) and are available now from Ely Cathedral Box Office.
Tel 01353 660349 or email box.office@elycathedral.org