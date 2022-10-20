'A Pause to Reflect' is on display at Ely Museum until November 27. - Credit: Ely Museum

Ely Museum has revealed the theme of its latest exhibition, and this November it’s all about remembering the stories behind the city’s war memorials.

‘A Pause to Reflect: the 1922 Unveiling of the War Memorials in Ely’ examines the creation of two of Ely’s main war memorials – the Market Place memorial and the County Memorial in Ely Cathedral.

The display includes original documents and objects relating to the days the memorials were unveiled, as well as medals, poignant letters, paperwork and objects that help tell the stories of some of the men recorded on the memorials.

Forming part of the temporary exhibition is the story and medals of three brothers from the Parker McGee family from Stuntney, who all died on the same day in the First World War.

Still complete with the packaging and envelopes that they were delivered in; the medals form a powerful visual reminder of one local family’s loss and grief.

Felix Jackson, from Ely Museum, said: “From a fragile handwritten ledger listing those from the area who volunteered in 1940, to hurriedly written letters from the front carrying the first news of death of a family member, ’A Pause to Reflect’ provides a link to the individual human stories behind the names on our memorials.”

The exhibition is on display at Ely Museum until November 27.