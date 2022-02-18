Ely Folk Festival 2022 will take place during the weekend of Friday, July 8 until Sunday, July 10. - Credit: Ely Folk Festival

Later today (February 18) visitors will be able to grab their tickets for this year’s Ely Folk Festival.

The volunteer committee has been working hard to make the event happen from Friday, July 8 until Sunday, July 10.

After 20 years of being located at the Ely Outdoor Centre, the 2022 festival will take place at Stuntney Estate, Soham Road, Ely, CB7 5TR.

This year’s line-up of British folk acts includes Lindisfarne, Heidi Talbot & Boo Hewerdine, Chris Fox, De Temps Antan, Holy Moly, Truckstop Honeymoon, Sheringham Shantymen and Big Joe Bone.

De Temps Antan will perform at Ely Folk Festival 2022. - Credit: Ely Folk Festival

A spokesperson for Ely Folk Festival said: “We are delighted to announce that the box office for the festival will open later today (February 18).

“Check out our website for details of ticket prices and how to purchase them.

“Our new venue, Stuntney Estate, is a great new home for a great festival.”

Truckstop Honeymoon will perform at Ely Folk Festival 2022. - Credit: Ely Folk Festival

They added: “We’ll be treated to bluegrass, music hall jazz, rock’n’roll, Anglo-American songs and bluesy folk with jazzy-Mediterranean overtones.”

More details about the 2022 festival including how to book tickets are available online and on Ely Folk Festival’s Facebook page.

Sheringham Shantymen will perform at Ely Folk Festival 2022. - Credit: Ely Folk Festival

Chris Fox will perform at Ely Folk Festival 2022. - Credit: Ely Folk Festival

Heidi Talbot & Boo Hewerdine will perform at Ely Folk Festival 2022. - Credit: Ely Folk Festival



