Published: 2:53 PM September 21, 2021

A rare exhibition of contemporary stained glass has begun the first leg of its UK tour at Ely Cathedral.

The exhibition celebrates the Centenary of the British Society of Master Glass Painters (BSMGP.

Stained Glass Museum - Credit: Stained Glass Museum

This is the UK’s only membership organisation devoted exclusively to the art and craft of stained glass, which was founded in 1921.

Members of the society were asked to create a new exhibition panel measuring 30cm x 30cm on any theme of their choice.

60 stained glass panels are featured in the exhibition representing the work of artists from across the UK and overseas.

You may also want to watch:

This collection of artworks, created especially for their centenary year, celebrates the unique art of glass.

Dora McCormack, 'Potato No. 15, 230' - Credit: Stained Glass Museum

The panels have been created using a variety of traditional and innovative modern glass techniques, demonstrating the extraordinary range of stained glass currently practiced.

The artists explore a variety of subjects with a few recurring themes, such as the environment, the pandemic and the beauty of nature.

The exhibition builds a fascinating insight into the current concerns of glass artists a hundred years after the society was established.

Derek Hunt, 'Self Portrait' - Credit: Stained Glass Museum

The British Society of Master Glass Painters Centenary Exhibition is on display at Ely Cathedral until Sunday October 31, 2021.

Selected works are on display in the south-west transept of Ely Cathedral, by the entrance to The Stained Glass Museum, whose gallery demonstrates the evolution of this art form over since the medieval period.

Entry to the exhibition (on the ground floor) is free.

More information and a complete virtual gallery of all the panels submitted can be seen here https://www.bsmgp.org.uk/news-events/events/exhibitions/