News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Things to do >

Rare exhibition now on display at Ely Cathedral

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 2:53 PM September 21, 2021   
Exciting new touring exhibition in Ely

Exciting new touring exhibition in Ely - Credit: Stained Glass Museum

A rare exhibition of contemporary stained glass has begun the first leg of its UK tour at Ely Cathedral.  

The exhibition celebrates the Centenary of the British Society of Master Glass Painters (BSMGP. 

Stained Glass Museum 

Stained Glass Museum - Credit: Stained Glass Museum

This is the UK’s only membership organisation devoted exclusively to the art and craft of stained glass, which was founded in 1921.  

Members of the society were asked to create a new exhibition panel measuring 30cm x 30cm on any theme of their choice. 

60 stained glass panels are featured in the exhibition representing the work of artists from across the UK and overseas.  

You may also want to watch:

This collection of artworks, created especially for their centenary year, celebrates the unique art of glass.  

Dora McCormack, 'Potato No. 15, 230'

Dora McCormack, 'Potato No. 15, 230' - Credit: Stained Glass Museum

The panels have been created using a variety of traditional and innovative modern glass techniques, demonstrating the extraordinary range of stained glass currently practiced.  

Most Read

  1. 1 100mph, 20-minute police pursuit ends with a crash – and later with jail  
  2. 2 Fireworks join Christmas lights on the Covid cancelled list for Ely 
  3. 3 ‘Tired and dated’ road can only get better with our 40 new homes, say builders
  1. 4 Sex offender caught with 76 of most serious child abuse photos
  2. 5 Jail for paedophile who booked hotel to abuse three children  
  3. 6 Sutton couple mark seven decades of marriage
  4. 7 Man drove round campsite 'like a rally driver' after argument
  5. 8 ‘From retail agent to my own boss’ - man launches travel business
  6. 9 Villagers team up to honour 'a real character'
  7. 10 Perfect end for captain Malvin after regional final glory

The artists explore a variety of subjects with a few recurring themes, such as the environment, the pandemic and the beauty of nature.  

The exhibition builds a fascinating insight into the current concerns of glass artists a hundred years after the society was established. 

Derek Hunt, 'Self Portrait'

Derek Hunt, 'Self Portrait' - Credit: Stained Glass Museum

The British Society of Master Glass Painters Centenary Exhibition is on display at Ely Cathedral until Sunday October 31, 2021.  

Selected works are on display in the south-west transept of Ely Cathedral, by the entrance to The Stained Glass Museum, whose gallery demonstrates the evolution of this art form over since the medieval period.  

Entry to the exhibition (on the ground floor) is free. 

More information and a complete virtual gallery of all the panels submitted can be seen here https://www.bsmgp.org.uk/news-events/events/exhibitions/ 

Ely Cathedral
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ely Christmas lights 2020.

Cambs Live

Christmas lights switch-on event cancelled over 'Covid uncertainty'

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Ely Food Centre, ran by Guzel Miroslavov (pictured) is just a three-minute walk from Ely Cathedral

Food and Drink | Gallery

Independent shop full of fresh food – despite national shortage

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Mark Inskip and parking in Ely

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Mark's 27 unanswered questions over volunteers to control parking 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Peatlings Way

Cambs Live

Body found in Wisbech road

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon