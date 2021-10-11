News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
3,000 mark return of Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:18 PM October 11, 2021    Updated: 2:19 PM October 11, 2021
... people marked the return of Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre this year.

3,000 people marked the return of Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre this year. - Credit: Michael Rouse

3,000 people enjoyed games, dancing and arts and crafts as Ely’s annual Apple and Harvest Fayre this weekend (Saturday October 9) bought some joy to the city. 

Visitors travelled from near and far to be part of the event at Palace Green opposite Ely Cathedral especially after it was cancelled last year due to government guidelines around the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Stalls, entertainment from actors, local folk music, crafts and food and drink were all featured at the free to enter event that was in conjunction with Ely Cathedral’s Harvest Festival. 

Visitors were able to enjoy picking from a range of apples, apple crumble and other fresh produce from local suppliers to mark apple day. 

The traditional 'egg and spoon' races turned into 'apple on spoon' races at Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre.

The traditional 'egg and spoon' races turned into 'apple and spoon' races at Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre. - Credit: Michael Rouse

There was entertainment for all ages at Ely's annual Apple and Harvest Fayre.

There was entertainment for all ages at Ely's annual Apple and Harvest Fayre. - Credit: Michael Rouse

Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre featured stalls, entertainment and food.

Mayor of Ely, Sue Austen (R) visited Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre that featured stalls, entertainment and food. - Credit: Michael Rouse

Mayor of Ely, Sue Austen (R) with Tourism and town centre manager, Anna Bennett (L).

Mayor of Ely, Sue Austen (R) with Tourism and town centre manager, Anna Bennett (L). - Credit: Visit Ely

There were competitions at Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre. One was 'the longest apple peel'.

There were competitions at Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre. One was 'the longest apple peel'. - Credit: Michael Rouse

Folk dancers played their part at Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre by entertaining the crowds.

Folk dancers played their part at Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre by entertaining the crowds. - Credit: Michael Rouse

Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre featured stalls, entertainment and food.

Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre featured stalls, entertainment and food. - Credit: Visit Ely

There were competitions such as ‘the longest apple peel’ and activities for the younger generation such as face painting and pancake making. 

You may also want to watch:

A small arena of events also took place throughout the day, with 'apple and spoon' races being the main attraction.

Local businesses such as Ely Radio and traditional folk dancers were there to entertain crowds and enjoy what the day had to offer. 

A number of local organisations also attended.

Tourism and town centre manager, and event manager of the day Anna Bennett said: “The Visit Ely team were absolutely delighted to welcome over 3,000 visitors to what was a gloriously sunny, 21st Apple and Harvest Fayre.

"This year the event was moved forward a week to celebrate the Harvest with Ely Cathedral.

"From 10 am until 4pm, Palace Green was full of people having a great time.

She added "The famous ‘apple peeling’ competition was won by Charles Faulkner with a peel of over 4 metres! Incredible.

"The Rotary sold out of crumbles and lots of fun was had with the children’s competitions, especially the apple and spoon race.

Visitors to Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre were able to pick from a fresh range of apples.

Visitors to Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre were able to pick from a fresh range of apples. - Credit: Michael Rouse

Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre had something for everyone of all ages to take part in.

Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre had something for everyone of all ages to take part in. - Credit: Michael Rouse

Watergull Orchards attended Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre.

Watergull Orchards attended Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre. - Credit: Visit Ely

Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre featured stalls, entertainment and food.

Mayor of Ely, Sue Austen (pictured middle) visited Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre that featured stalls, entertainment and food. - Credit: Michael Rouse

Ely's annual Apple and Harvest Fayre had a number of arts and crafts pop-up tents for the younger generation to enjoy.

Ely's annual Apple and Harvest Fayre had a number of arts and crafts pop-up tents for the younger generation to enjoy. - Credit: Michael Rouse

Prospect Trust attended Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre.

Prospect Trust attended Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre. - Credit: Visit Ely

The traditional 'egg and spoon' races turned into 'apple on spoon' races at Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre.

The traditional 'egg and spoon' races turned into 'apple and spoon' races at Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre. - Credit: Michael Rouse

Visitors enjoyed all the fayre had to offer.

Mayor of Ely, Sue Austen, attended the event as well as staff from Prospects Trust, Watergull Orchards and Grasmere.

"An incredible day was had by all! The sun shone, the traders sold out, and it was truly humbling to see the community and our visitors enjoying Ely at it’s very best!" said Anna.

Local business such as Ely Radio were at Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre.

Local business such as Ely Radio were at Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre. - Credit: Michael Rouse

There was something for everyone to enjoy at Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre. Children queued for the face painting.

There was something for everyone to enjoy at Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre. Children queued for the face painting. - Credit: Michael Rouse

Many had a go at 'the longest apple peel' competition at Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre.

Many had a go at 'the longest apple peel' competition at Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre. - Credit: Visit Ely

Food lovers were able to experience the taste of a fresh pancake at Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre.

Food lovers were able to experience the taste of a fresh pancake at Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre. - Credit: Michael Rouse

Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre featured stalls, entertainment and food.

Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre featured stalls, entertainment and food. - Credit: Michael Rouse

Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre featured stalls, entertainment and food.

Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre featured stalls, entertainment and food. - Credit: Michael Rouse

