Published: 2:18 PM October 11, 2021 Updated: 2:19 PM October 11, 2021

3,000 people marked the return of Ely's Apple and Harvest Fayre this year. - Credit: Michael Rouse

3,000 people enjoyed games, dancing and arts and crafts as Ely’s annual Apple and Harvest Fayre this weekend (Saturday October 9) bought some joy to the city.

Visitors travelled from near and far to be part of the event at Palace Green opposite Ely Cathedral especially after it was cancelled last year due to government guidelines around the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stalls, entertainment from actors, local folk music, crafts and food and drink were all featured at the free to enter event that was in conjunction with Ely Cathedral’s Harvest Festival.

Visitors were able to enjoy picking from a range of apples, apple crumble and other fresh produce from local suppliers to mark apple day.

There were competitions such as ‘the longest apple peel’ and activities for the younger generation such as face painting and pancake making.

A small arena of events also took place throughout the day, with 'apple and spoon' races being the main attraction.

Local businesses such as Ely Radio and traditional folk dancers were there to entertain crowds and enjoy what the day had to offer.

A number of local organisations also attended.

Tourism and town centre manager, and event manager of the day Anna Bennett said: “The Visit Ely team were absolutely delighted to welcome over 3,000 visitors to what was a gloriously sunny, 21st Apple and Harvest Fayre.

"This year the event was moved forward a week to celebrate the Harvest with Ely Cathedral.

"From 10 am until 4pm, Palace Green was full of people having a great time.

She added "The famous ‘apple peeling’ competition was won by Charles Faulkner with a peel of over 4 metres! Incredible.

"The Rotary sold out of crumbles and lots of fun was had with the children’s competitions, especially the apple and spoon race.

Visitors enjoyed all the fayre had to offer.

Mayor of Ely, Sue Austen, attended the event as well as staff from Prospects Trust, Watergull Orchards and Grasmere.

"An incredible day was had by all! The sun shone, the traders sold out, and it was truly humbling to see the community and our visitors enjoying Ely at it’s very best!" said Anna.

