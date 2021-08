Things to do

Published: 3:46 PM August 4, 2021 Updated: 3:51 PM August 4, 2021

The party will be held on the grounds of Fordham Abbey Estate, in Dojima Sake Brewery's organic kitchen garden. - Credit: Richard Fraser

Jazz music lovers will get the chance to boogie away at a summer jazz party in Ely on August 14.

The party will be held on the grounds of Fordham Abbey Estate in Dojima Sake Brewery’s organic kitchen garden.

Soho Cool, a professional jazz trio, will be performing a live set.

The afternoon will be full of relaxation, live jazz music, sake and good food.

Tony Mitchell, who works at Dojima Sake Brewery, said: “Like everybody, Covid really impacted on our progress to get the estate open last year.

“We’re delighted to be able to at last open our gardens to the public and start running events.”

Dojima Sake Brewery has two types of tickets that visitors can purchase for the event.

A standard ticket includes:

Entry to the kitchen garden

Three sets of live jazz music from the ‘fabulous’ Soho Cool jazz trio

Bento picnic box

Glass of the brewery’s unpasteurised Cambridge sake.

Entry to the Japanese garden.

Adult prices are £50 for non-members and £40 for Dojima members.

Child prices are £30 for non-members and £25 for Dojima members.

Entry is from 1pm, with live music from 1:30pm until 5:30pm with breaks in-between sets.

Numbers are limited to 100 people for this package.

A VIP Package at £80 per person includes:

Private parking in front of the Georgian House

Access to Dojima Members Club areas

Welcome glass of Dojima’s Junmai Sake in the Georgian House reception room

Entry to the kitchen garden with dedicated VIP seating area

Three sets of live jazz music from the fabulous Soho Cool jazz trio

VIP Bento picnic box

Glass of Dojima’s exquisite unpasteurised Cambridge sake

Entry to Japanese garden

The package is only available to over 18s.

Entry is from 12:30pm, where visitors can go directly to the Georgian House.

Numbers are limited to 20 for this offer.

“We are limiting the number of people to 100 for standard tickets as we want to make it a really intimate and relaxing afternoon,” said Tony.

“This really is a totally unique way to spend a summer Saturday afternoon!”

Beer, wine and soft drinks will be on sale as well as tea, coffee and the brewery’s world-famous cakes and scones.

You can purchase tickets for the event here.