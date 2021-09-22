Book tickets for brewery’s sake festival
- Credit: Philip Mynott
Soul-shaking beats of Japanese taiko drums will welcome guests to a festival where they can immerse themselves in Japanese culture in the heart of Cambridgeshire.
With live music and dance, visitors can explore workshops, dress up in kimonos and taste a variety of Japanese food at the inaugural annual sake festival on the grounds of Fordham Abbey Estate.
The event will be held in Dojima Sake Brewery’s organic kitchen garden on Saturday October 2 from 2pm until 10pm.
It follows World Sake Day which is celebrated globally on October 1.
Sake Brewer, Tony Mitchell, said: “We've had a huge amount of work happening on the site over the last five or six years as well as having to deal with the pandemic.
"This is the first year we’ve been able to hold the sake festival."
“Needless to say, we are very excited!”
The admission ticket and event programme include:
Access to the Japanese garden and organic kitchen garden
Open air ‘yatai’ food stalls serving sushi and other delicious Japanese cuisine
A licensed bar serving Japanese beer, natural wines, sake and sake cocktails
A traditional ‘Kagami-biraki’ sake barrel breaking ceremony
Sake 101 sessions
Sake masterclass with Natsuki Kikuya and Dojima brewer, Tony Mitchell
Exploring sake kasu workshop; ideas to transform your cooking using the powerhouse brewing by-product
Taiko drumming performance with Taiko Meantime
Taiko drumming workshop
Aikido martial arts demonstration
Japanese tea and ceramics in the Japanese garden
Kimono and yukata demonstration and competition with prizes for the best ones
Guests are encouraged to wear a kimono, yukata or other traditional Japanese dresses to the festival.
The brewery says ‘garden party chic’ is also acceptable.
Video messages from the members of the International Sake Brewing Association will be played and the event will be streamed live on Facebook.
Adult admissions for the festival are £15, children ages five to 17, £8 and under-fives are free of charge.
The event is also free of charge to those who are part of Dojima Sake Brewery’s valued members club.
Tickets can be booked online through the Fordham Abbey Estate website.