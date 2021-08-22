News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Experience life in World War II at re-enactment event

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:00 AM August 22, 2021   
The event at Denny Abbey and the Farmland Museum in Cambridge runs Sunday 29 and Monday August 30.

The event at Denny Abbey and The Farmland Museum in Cambridge runs across Sunday 29 and Monday 30 of the August bank holiday weekend. - Credit: Denny Abbey and The Farmland Museum

Experience life in the Second World War this August bank holiday weekend at a ‘special’ World War II event.

Visitors are invited to head down to Denny Abbey and the Farmland Museum in Cambridge to see live music, 1940s displays, children’s crafts, wartime vehicles and exciting re-enactments. 

Sarah Michael, The Farmland Museum Manager said: “This is a special event and normal admission rates apply. 

“Annual passes will not be issued and are not valid for entry.” 

The event runs across Sunday 29 and Monday 30 of the August bank holiday weekend from 10am-4pm. 

The weekend will include live music, 1940s displays, children's crafts, wartime vehicles and exciting re-enactments.

The weekend will include live music, 1940s displays, children's crafts, wartime vehicles and exciting re-enactments. - Credit: Denny Abbey and The Farmland Museum

The weekend will include live music, 1940s displays, children's crafts, wartime vehicles and exciting re-enactments.

The weekend will include live music, 1940s displays, children's crafts, wartime vehicles and exciting re-enactments. - Credit: Denny Abbey and The Farmland Museum

The weekend will include live music, 1940s displays, children's crafts, wartime vehicles and exciting re-enactments.

The weekend will include live music, 1940s displays, children's crafts, wartime vehicles and exciting re-enactments. - Credit: Denny Abbey and The Farmland Museum

English heritage members can pay a reduced fee of £3.50 for an adult and £2.50 for a child. 

Tickets can be booked now at https://www.dennyfarmlandmuseum.org.uk/ 

The weekend will include live music, 1940s displays, children's crafts, wartime vehicles and exciting re-enactments.

The weekend will include live music, 1940s displays, children's crafts, wartime vehicles and exciting re-enactments. - Credit: Denny Abbey and The Farmland Museum


