Experience life in World War II at re-enactment event
Experience life in the Second World War this August bank holiday weekend at a ‘special’ World War II event.
Visitors are invited to head down to Denny Abbey and the Farmland Museum in Cambridge to see live music, 1940s displays, children’s crafts, wartime vehicles and exciting re-enactments.
Sarah Michael, The Farmland Museum Manager said: “This is a special event and normal admission rates apply.
“Annual passes will not be issued and are not valid for entry.”
The event runs across Sunday 29 and Monday 30 of the August bank holiday weekend from 10am-4pm.
English heritage members can pay a reduced fee of £3.50 for an adult and £2.50 for a child.
Tickets can be booked now at https://www.dennyfarmlandmuseum.org.uk/
