Things to do

Gallery

Published: 11:58 AM August 4, 2021 Updated: 12:24 PM August 4, 2021

Visitors viewed 70 classic cars on Palace Green outside Ely Cathedral during the sixth Cambridge and District Classic Car Show. - Credit: Vincent Rose Photography

Car enthusiasts enjoyed a day of reminiscing on Saturday (July 31) as a public classic car show made a welcome return to the city.

Running for its sixth year, visitors travelled from near and far to be part of the Cambridge and District Classic Car Show.

The event, ran by Cambridge & District Classic Car Club, was cancelled last year due to government guidelines around the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, 70 classic cars were displayed on Palace Green outside Ely Cathedral from 10:30am-4pm.

Iconic cars and run-arounds up to the 1990s were in the mix.

Visitors viewed 70 classic cars on Palace Green outside Ely Cathedral during the sixth Cambridge and District Classic Car Show. - Credit: Vincent Rose Photography

Visitors viewed 70 classic cars on Palace Green outside Ely Cathedral during the sixth Cambridge and District Classic Car Show. - Credit: Vincent Rose Photography

Visitors viewed 70 classic cars on Palace Green outside Ely Cathedral during the sixth Cambridge and District Classic Car Show. - Credit: Vincent Rose Photography

Visitors viewed 70 classic cars on Palace Green outside Ely Cathedral during the sixth Cambridge and District Classic Car Show. - Credit: Vincent Rose Photography

You may also want to watch:

Visitors looked at cars they used to own, were driven around in by their parents or grandparents and ones they loved or wanted.

Chair of Cambridge & District Classic Car Club, Fred Leach, said: “We had to reduce numbers down this year to 70 cars because of the restrictions.

“It was a great day, even though the weather forecast wasn’t meant to be amazing, we only had minor showers.

“With the green fair also on, that boosted our overall numbers.

“The event was very well organised by our events secretary, Terry.

Visitors viewed 70 classic cars on Palace Green outside Ely Cathedral during the Cambridge and District Classic Car Show. - Credit: Vincent Rose Photography

Visitors viewed 70 classic cars on Palace Green outside Ely Cathedral during the Cambridge and District Classic Car Show. - Credit: Vincent Rose Photography

Visitors viewed 70 classic cars on Palace Green outside Ely Cathedral during the sixth Cambridge and District Classic Car Show. - Credit: Vincent Rose Photography

Visitors viewed 70 classic cars on Palace Green outside Ely Cathedral during the sixth Cambridge and District Classic Car Show. - Credit: Vincent Rose Photography

“I even had my own car featuring in the show – the classic vintage austin!”

Individuals also chose their favourite car there, with a rosette given to the public’s overall choice.

The rosettes were presented by the Mayor of Ely, Councillor Sue Austen.

Vincent Rose Photography, who attended the event, said: "We had the pleasure of coming across this beautiful little event.

"There was a vast range of cars, some dating back many many years.

"For a small event, it had a great atmosphere and we are looking forward to attending more of their events in the future."

Visitors viewed 70 classic cars on Palace Green outside Ely Cathedral during the sixth Cambridge and District Classic Car Show. - Credit: Vincent Rose Photography

Visitors viewed 70 classic cars on Palace Green outside Ely Cathedral during the Cambridge and District Classic Car Show. - Credit: Vincent Rose Photography

Visitors viewed 70 classic cars on Palace Green outside Ely Cathedral during the Cambridge and District Classic Car Show. - Credit: Vincent Rose Photography

Visitors viewed 70 classic cars on Palace Green outside Ely Cathedral during the sixth Cambridge and District Classic Car Show. - Credit: Vincent Rose Photography

The event was free, but any donations given on the day have gone to Jimmy’s Homeless Shelter in Cambridge.

Fred said: “We raised about £250 on the day.

“On top of that, a lot of the people who entered their cars into the show gave us their entry money beforehand.

“Everyone enjoyed it, it was a really great day had by all who attended.

“We are all looking forward to running it again next year.”

Visitors viewed 70 classic cars on Palace Green outside Ely Cathedral during the sixth Cambridge and District Classic Car Show. - Credit: Vincent Rose Photography

Visitors viewed 70 classic cars on Palace Green outside Ely Cathedral during the sixth Cambridge and District Classic Car Show. - Credit: Vincent Rose Photography

Visitors viewed 70 classic cars on Palace Green outside Ely Cathedral during the Cambridge and District Classic Car Show. - Credit: Vincent Rose Photography

If anyone is interested in joining the club, they meet in St Ives once a month.

The club currently has around 80 members.

Anyone interested should contact Fred on 07920 556501.