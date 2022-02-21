News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Things to do >

See any film at Cineworld Ely for just £3 on Saturday

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 1:00 PM February 21, 2022
On Saturday (February 26) Cineworld Ely (pictured) is selling £3 ticket for any film

On Saturday (February 26) Cineworld Ely (pictured) is giving viewers the opportunity to watch any of its current films for just £3 a ticket. - Credit: Google Maps

For one day only, a cinema in Ely is giving viewers the opportunity to watch any of its current films for just £3 a ticket. 

On Saturday (February 26) Cineworld Ely in Ely Leisure Village in Downham Road will be showing all of its latest film listings but for a discounted price for all age groups. 

Usually, the six-screen cinema charges an adult a standard price of £11.99 to watch one of its films, a student £9.99, a senior £9.99 and a child £6.99. 

A spokesperson for Cineworld Ely said: “On the 26th (Saturday, February 26), all films all day are just £3 per ticket!  

“Got a film you haven’t seen yet but are considering? Book tickets for the 26th now!” 

Some of the films that viewers can look forward to on the day are Dog, Death on the Nile, Marry Me, Uncharted, Jackass Forever, Sing 2, Belfast and Spider-Man: No Way Home. 

The spokesperson added: “For one day only, tickets for the films including IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and Superscreen will also all be at the discounted price of £3.” 

Film
Ely News

Don't Miss

Persimmon Homes produced this to show their new Soham housing estate

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Persimmon win appeal for 175 homes - and awarded costs

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The giant tree fell on Station Road in Melbourn, south-west Cambridgeshire. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Giant tree lands on dog walker amid Storm Eunice in Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Isaiah Olugosi, 38, of Lower Road, Wicken, trained the trafficked girls

Special Report

Modern slavery crime boss operated from £450,000 Cambs home

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened at the junction of Little Wilbraham Road between Stow-cum-Quy and Bottisham on January 27.

Cambs Live News

Cyclist, 52, dies in hospital after collision with Fiat 500 car near A14

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon