For one day only, a cinema in Ely is giving viewers the opportunity to watch any of its current films for just £3 a ticket.

On Saturday (February 26) Cineworld Ely in Ely Leisure Village in Downham Road will be showing all of its latest film listings but for a discounted price for all age groups.

Usually, the six-screen cinema charges an adult a standard price of £11.99 to watch one of its films, a student £9.99, a senior £9.99 and a child £6.99.

A spokesperson for Cineworld Ely said: “On the 26th (Saturday, February 26), all films all day are just £3 per ticket!

“Got a film you haven’t seen yet but are considering? Book tickets for the 26th now!”

Some of the films that viewers can look forward to on the day are Dog, Death on the Nile, Marry Me, Uncharted, Jackass Forever, Sing 2, Belfast and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The spokesperson added: “For one day only, tickets for the films including IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and Superscreen will also all be at the discounted price of £3.”